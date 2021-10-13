https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/elementary-school-cancels-halloween-because-students-of-color-specifically-african-american-males-dont-celebrate-it/

A Seattle elementary school has canceled Halloween because the district said “students of color, specifically African American males” don’t celebrate it, conservative radio host Jason Rantz of KTTH-AM reported . What are the details?

Rantz said Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary historically has celebrated Halloween with activities such as a “Pumpkin Parade,” during which students can wear costumes.

But he said school officials indicated in a Friday newsletter to parents that Halloween is over and done.

“As a school with foundational beliefs around equity for our students and families, we are moving away from our traditional ‘Pumpkin Parade’ event and requesting that students do not come to school in costumes,” the newsletter reads, according to Rantz. More from the newsletter, KTTH said: Halloween events create a situation where some students must be excluded for their beliefs, financial status, or life experience. Costume parties often become an uncomfortable event for many children, and they distract students and staff from learning. Large events create changes in schedules with loud noise levels and crowds. Some students experience over stimulation, while others must deal with complex feelings of exclusion. It’s uncomfortable and upsetting for kids. What will students do instead?

