President Joe Biden may be entangled in the FBI’s ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden’s finances, according to experts reacting to emails purportedly discussing Hunter and Joe sharing a bank account and one of Hunter’s business partners discussing his direct access to Joe’s finances.

In a new article, the Daily Mail highlights more emails from the infamous laptop that Hunter Biden abandoned at a Delaware repair shop. In one exchange, first revealed by the New York Post, Hunter himself claims that he and his father were both using a particular bank account. Columnist Miranda Devine wrote in July:

[D]ocuments on the laptop suggest a mingling of Joe’s finances with Hunter’s. In an e-mail on April 12, 2018, to his assistant Katie Dodge, Hunter complains that he has been “shut out” of one his Wells Fargo bank accounts. “Too many cooks in the kitchen. Too many profile changes and such. Happened 10 days ago too . . . My dad has been using most lines on this account which I’ve through the gracious offerings of Eric have paid for past 11 years.”

Another email in the Daily Mail‘s new story shows Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s business partner who co-founded their firm Rosemont Seneca, writing that he had personal access to an account owned by Joe, depositing a tax refund check into it and purportedly sending money from that account to Hunter. The paper writes:

Emails on Hunter’s abandoned computer show that as early as 2010, Schwerin was involved with the vice president’s tax returns. On April 9, 2010, Schwerin wrote to Hunter: ‘I was dealing all afternoon with JRB’s taxes (but solved a big issue – so it was all worth it).’ On June 10 that year, he wrote: ‘Your Dad’s Delaware tax refund check came today. I am depositing it in his account and writing a check in that amount back to you since he owes it to you. Don’t think I need to run it by him, but if you want to go ahead. If not, I will deposit tomorrow.’ [emphasis added]

“It is unclear why Schwerin had this intimate role in the vice president’s affairs rather than government officials in the Office of the Vice President,” Daily Mail reporter Josh Boswell notes.

The report then goes on to interview several experts in financial crimes, who say these emails could implicate President Biden in ongoing investigations of his son’s affairs.

“Whatever transaction you’re looking at, if there’s a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes [they would be investigated],” said a former federal prosecutor and expert on money laundering and criminal tax law, who did not want the British paper to reveal his name.

The ex-prosecutor also said if money was flowing between Joe and Hunter, Joe could be the “target of the probe,” but it would be difficult for agents to have a sit-down with the president. “Obviously, if you’re talking about the President of the United States, you’d better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person,” the ex-prosecutor said.

Former U.S. Intelligence Officer and Treasury Special Agent John Cassara, who the Daily Mail touts as “an expert in money laundering investigations,” said the presidency is protecting Joe Biden from prosecution.

“The information available publicly is very worrisome, particularly in the areas of corruption,” Cassara told the paper. “They could go at this from all different avenues. Follow the corruption trail and then charge money laundering.” Cassara also said that “corruption is a predicate offense for money laundering.” “And besides corruption,” Cassara continued. “It’s the perception of corruption. This kind of thing should not be happening. It undermines full faith in the US government. It undermines trust and our international reputation. It’s an embarrassment.” These experts’ opinions echo analysis by Breitbart News senior contributor and Profiles in Corruption author Peter Schweizer, who asserts that the Bidens’ “intertwined” finances are illegal. “There are numerous examples [in the laptop’s emails] of Hunter Biden is paying bills for his father — which, by the way, is not legal,” Schweizer said on Fox News this September. “Politicians can get occasional gifts from family members, but you cannot subsidize the lifestyle of a politician. That is what Hunter Biden is doing.” In July, Schweizer said he had confirmed that Joe Biden “was a direct beneficiary” of Hunter’s business deals with foreign interests. “We do have a copy, by the way, here at GAI of [Hunter Biden’s] laptop and all the files,” Schweizer explained. “It confirms that Joe Biden was a direct beneficiary.” Ethics concerns over Hunter’s business dealings continue to plague the Biden administration. A report on September 27 indicates Hunter Biden remains invested in a Communist China-linked entity months after Joe Biden claimed his family would divest from foreign business interests. The White House said Tuesday “the president remains proud of his son” when asked about Hunter’s debut art show in Los Angeles — where five amateurish paintings sold for a total of $375,000. Despite assurances that the buyers would remain anonymous, Hunter mingled with potential customers at the show, flouting the city’s indoor mask mandate in the process.

