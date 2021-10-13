https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-oct-13-texas-governor-issues-executive-order-banning-vaccine-mandates-by-any-entity_4048031.html

Facts Matter (Oct. 13): Texas Governor Issues Executive Order Banning Vaccine Mandates by Any Entity

The Nordic countries—which include Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland—have either partially or completely suspended the use of the Moderna vaccine over concerns of potential heart inflammation.

Meanwhile, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently issued a new executive order, which banned vaccine mandates throughout the entire state.

Likewise, in New York, a federal judge just ruled in favor of 17 health care workers who were objecting to taking the vaccine on religious grounds.

And lastly, despite the non-stop coverage of COVID-19 by the media over the past year and a half, a new Gallup poll found that 92 percent of Americans overestimate the hospitalization rate of those who are unvaccinated.

