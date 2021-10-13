https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/13/judge-says-civil-rights-of-jan-6-detainees-are-being-violated-hits-warden-with-contempt-finally-1148380/

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth is holding D.C. Jail Warden Wanda Patten and D.C. Department of Correction Director Quincy Booth in contempt of court, accusing them of ‘inexcusable’ delays in providing medical treatment to prisoner Chris Worrell, who is accused of partaking in the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

‘American Greatness’ writer Julie Kelly live-tweeted the hearing and the resulting action by the judge.

“Judge Lamberth just found the DC Jail Warden and DC DOC Director in contempt of court for refusing to turn over requested documents related to care for cancer-stricken J6 detainee,” she wrote. “Says civil rights are being violated at the jail, will refer to Attorney General office. FINALLY!!”

Judge Lamberth just found the DC Jail Warden and DC DOC Director in contempt of court for refusing to turn over requested documents related to care for cancer-stricken J6 detainee. Says civil rights are being violated at the jail, will refer to Attorney General office. FINALLY!! https://t.co/bDHakwBFj4 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2021

“Hearing for Chris Worrell, arrested in March and detained since for offenses related to January 6,” Kelly wrote. “He’s been in DC Gulag for months; Worrell has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has not received proper treatment. Judge Lamberth, who denied bond for Worrell earlier this month ordered jail officials to provide medical records on Worrell. They did not comply in time.”

She detailed the treatment – or lack thereof – that Worrell was receiving in prison:

earlier this month ordered jail officials to provide medical records on Worrell. They did not comply in time. Lamberth hauled them into court this morning to show cause why they shouldn’t be held in contempt. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2021

Officials include DC Jail Warden Wanda Patten and DC DOC Director Quincy Booth. DOJ atty defending jail officials claims its a miscommunication. Lamberth says he was satisfied in September Worrell was getting cancer treatment, was then “dumbfounded” that wasn’t the case. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2021

Lamberth demands to know where notes were, DOC official says he doesn’t know why they weren’t turned over as ordered. Some mumbojumbo, Lamberth claims notes only turned over after he set contempt hearing. DOC atty says there was “ambiguity” over whether Worrell needed surgery. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2021

“No one noticed in the jail that he’s sitting there in pain all the time?” DOC atty claims jail guards often ask detainees how they’re doing. I’m laughing so hard. Alex Savron, Worrell atty. Injury occurred May 21, if it had been attended to surgery might not have been needed. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2021

Line just went dead for a few minutes. Reconnected. DOC atty says Worrell has had biopsies, seen specialists who are on his “cancer team.” I’ve heard about his deteriorating condition. Lamberth asking for details about Worrell’s cancer treatment going forward. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2021

Lamberth finds DC Jail Warden and DOC Director in contempt of court. “Inexcusable.” HOLY SH*T. He’s berating them. This is awesome — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 13, 2021

