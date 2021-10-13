https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/10/13/judge-says-civil-rights-of-jan-6-detainees-are-being-violated-hits-warden-with-contempt-finally-1148380/

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth is holding D.C. Jail Warden Wanda Patten and D.C. Department of Correction Director Quincy Booth in contempt of court, accusing them of ‘inexcusable’ delays in providing medical treatment to prisoner Chris Worrell, who is accused of partaking in the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

‘American Greatness’ writer Julie Kelly live-tweeted the hearing and the resulting action by the judge.

“Judge Lamberth just found the DC Jail Warden and DC DOC Director in contempt of court for refusing to turn over requested documents related to care for cancer-stricken J6 detainee,” she wrote. “Says civil rights are being violated at the jail, will refer to Attorney General office. FINALLY!!”

Her coverage of the hearing makes for a must-read thread.

“Hearing for Chris Worrell, arrested in March and detained since for offenses related to January 6,” Kelly wrote. “He’s been in DC Gulag for months; Worrell has non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and has not received proper treatment. Judge Lamberth, who denied bond for Worrell earlier this month ordered jail officials to provide medical records on Worrell. They did not comply in time.”

She detailed the treatment – or lack thereof – that Worrell was receiving in prison:

