Fulton County’s audit case was just dismissed. Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero reasoned that the case had a lack of standing.

“A judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit that alleged fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the 2020 election,” the Independent reported. “The suit sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots in search of illegitimate votes, but no evidence emerged to justify such a broad search, the judge said.”

“Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero’s order dismissing the case says the Georgia voters who brought the lawsuit ‘failed to allege a particularized injury, and therefore lacked the standing to claim that their state constitutional rights to equal protection and due process had been violated,” the report added.

The court’s order to dismiss the case can be read here: “All citizens of Georgia have a right to know whether or not counterfeit ballots were injected into the Fulton Co. election results, how many were injected, where they came from and how we can prevent it from happening again in future elections,” Favorito wrote about the ruling in an email. “It is not adequate for any organizations to secretly tell us there are no counterfeit ballots and […]