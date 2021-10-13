https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/game-on-for-purebloods-in-toronto/

Posted by Kane on October 13, 2021 5:03 pm

Hockey game in streets of Toronto to protest Vaccine mandate at tonight’s game.

Only the Vaccinated are allowed to enter tonight’s season opener.

Let the kids play…

Well said…

