Here outside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto where a “hockey protest” is taking place against Covid Vaccine Mandateshttps://t.co/U5qcj90RcM@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/0nC8uazGVc
— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 13, 2021
Hockey game in streets of Toronto to protest Vaccine mandate at tonight’s game.
Only the Vaccinated are allowed to enter tonight’s season opener.
Opening night for @MapleLeafs and fans who meet requirements to enter @ScotiabankArena pic.twitter.com/JnaHZAVjoa
— Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) October 13, 2021
Let the kids play…
It’s hockey season pic.twitter.com/8QVocjV34j
— Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) October 13, 2021
Well said…
— Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) October 13, 2021