Seattle’s public school system has cancelled an annual Halloween-themed parade, saying the event “marginalizes people of color.”

The city’s Benjamin Franklin Elementary School ended the holiday tradition, following five years of deliberation on the matter, based on guidance from the school’s Racial Equity Team, according to the Daily Wire.

However, the Seattle Public School System plans to substitute the parade for an event “with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day,” a spokesperson said.

The Pumpkin Parade had traditionally featured a procession of elementary students dressed in Halloween costumes.

“Historically, the Pumpkin Parade marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday,” the school system spokesperson told a Seattle-based conservative show.

The spokesperson also seemed to suggest the decision to cancel the parade followed requests from some students “to be isolated on campus” while the event took place.

“In alliance with SPS’s unwavering commitment to students of color, specifically African American males, the staff is committed to supplanting the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day,” the spokesperson also said.

