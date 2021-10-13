https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/so-it-begins-healthcare-shortage-set-to-strike-all-democrat-states/

Maine hospital suspends pediatric, heart attack, trauma admissions

No mandate, no problems. Mandate, big problems.

A Maine hospital has suspended pediatric, heart attack and trauma admissions amid concern it could face staffing shortages when a Covid vaccination mandate goes into effect later this month.

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston will assess and stabilize any patients who arrive at the emergency room and then divert them to another facility if they need to be admitted.

The hospital said it has already temporarily closed its neonatal intensive care unit in case of staff shortages when Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ Covid vaccine mandate takes effect at the end of the month.

While a majority of the hospital staff is already vaccinated, more than 250 employees have not submitted their vaccination records as of Friday.. Of those 250 staffers, 170 have roles that directly deal with patients.