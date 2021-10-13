https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/history-histrionics-public-education-and-a-mess-of-mendacity/

“Divorce usually isn’t a good idea, and that’s especially true of a nearly 250-year-old continental nation.” Rich Lowry, National Review.

This sort of pseudo-historical gibberish is the kind of nonsense that finds its way into a little league public schooling system with its unschooled “educators.” It is one reason there is rising a wave of dissent against the public education of children, and by extension, of the family. It is not just the CRT nonsense, but thoroughly inaccurate history that brings on things like CRT.

And as often as not it is a Tory-Lincolnite-nationalist like Rich Lowry, a typical conservative poser, who worships the national state. This national state was crafted by socialist-style colonial secession deniers such as Eric Foner, and supported by the usual suspects at the “Fox Follies.”

Fox spreads it with the best of them: The Nationalist state gibberish. On October 9, 2021, on Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show (Fox), investigative reporter Lara Logan began remarks in response to a question from the Judge.

“You know Judge it’s simple as this, there is a constitution that has guided us since 1776…”

This is the same lame bilge that has been promoted by alleged historian Eric Foner et al for years; also, the ahistorical scribblings of fellows like Rich Lowry and The National Review. It often takes its roots from Lincoln’s greatly heralded (though more histrionically bloviated) Gettysburg Address.

From Menchen’s remarks:

“What was the practical effect of the battle of Gettysburg? What else than the destruction of the old sovereignty of the States, i. e., of the people of the States?” H.L. Menchen

Logan, who is South African by birth, seems a capable and decent sort of lady. That is, she is generally believable and seems to feel honest about that which she speaks. And she seems, for the most part, intelligent and well-read. Sadly, on the point of American history, she apparently read the bilge-speak of guys like Foner and some of the pseudo-historians at Fox or The National Review (at least Logan is not well-read of the MSNBCNN babbling buzz).

However, there was no Constitution in 1776. There were not even Articles of Confederation until 1781. The colonies in 1776 simply seceded, separately, from the sovereignty of Great Britain. They ultimately settled on a constitution of union — a federal confederation — in 1787. There was no nation, except in the deceptive mind of the specious Alexander Hamilton and his “nationalists.”

Hamilton said one thing at the Philadelphia convention and another in New York (his adopted home state—he was not U.S. born)

This monstrously untrue pronouncement of our United States as a single “united state,” so-formed on July 4, 1776, is a perpetual political hallucination. The people who continuously promote it are one, as demented as Joe Biden, or two as dishonest as Adam Schiff. It stems from the same temperament that Abraham Lincoln and his Hamiltonian statist bankers and industrialists used to invade the independent Southern states who had previously been in “UNION” for 73 years with the Northern states, and in a Confederation for six years before that.

The Declaration of Independence was not a founding document. The declaration of independence signed by 13 colonies was a document whereby the 13 declared their status as being free from the state of Great Britain. And now they set themselves as “individual independent states” of the world (the very words of the document). It was a secession statement.

This July 4th declaration was actually a supplement to previously signed declarations of independence by New Hampshire, 12-75, South Carolina, 3-76, Rhode Island, 5-76, Virginia, 6-76, and New Jersey 7-76, two days before July 4, 1776. The dates are dates of the establishment of their individual sovereign governments.

July 4, 1776, was simply a notification to the British that in the current war (April 1775) the independent states were united with their various militias to fight the British. This included the additional eight who joined and signed on July 4. There was no nation. They did not want one. They did not create one! They were willing to shed their blood for their state, in union with others committed to doing likewise.

The Continental Congress was a voluntary body and had only suggestive powers.

There was not even a governing body among the new states. Not until 1781 was a formal confederation formed — much like a NATO treaty agreement. And even that required unanimity of the new states to alter, or support anything. Yes. A unanimous vote.

History has carried through this Lowry-Foner-styled propaganda of a single national state even to the present among many. However, to many others who pursue primary sources, the truth prevails.

It is for this reason we have today a “tri-partisan” as opposed to a “bi-partisan” political landscape. The triad of political persuasion being: One, Democrats (socialists, communists, anarchists), Two, Republicans (anti-republican nationalists, industrialist lobbyists, fake conservatives) and, Three, Conservatives (those who conserve). Those would be the same men who dedicated their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor on July 4th, 1776 to independence for each state, not “the nation.”. Today only the first two would be available for dedication among the Democrats and Republicans: their lives and their fortunes.

The Democrats simply and at least openly push for totalitarian government control (amounting to ownership) of lives and property. They lie by necessity and by free will.

The Republicans believe as Lincoln (and Marx, and the German Forty-Eighters) did in a single national state, which they erroneously (or just lie) claim is what happened, according to Lowry, “250 years ago.”

This group promotes foreign wars, unlimited immigration, and a massive central government — what they call a national democracy. They necessarily call it such since it is clearly not a republic. Typical irony, their party is The Republican Party. There would have been not one of the founders who would not have gagged at the thought of a “democracy.”

Thousands flow illegally across our borders, invading our land (private land by the way) and nothing is done. The comments, usually by the Republicans, are always high-handed from a few who might have read the Constitution. But the comments fade… away, and away.

Texas, with the longest southern border, has two “Honest Abe Senators” and a Golly Gee “Honest Abe” Republican governor. Nevertheless, “armies” of illegals march through while these Democratic-Republicans do nothing but talk.

And the one man honorable enough to stand up and ask about the Republican/Democrat glorious Afghan war calamity was arrested and awaits trial on trumped-up charges. LT. Colonel Stuart Scheller.

Necessarily all of the July 4, 1776 “nation born” nonsense will carry with it the various problems (what is our government, but problems?) existing as well as those it will cause: Bill of Rights violations by the government, local matters drawing federal police (they have begun calling the F.B.I. federal police), court intrusions into law instead of ruling on the law. And of course, there is that old news-friend, the ubiquitous charge of racism.

Ultimately it is the cause of the present Democrat/Republican blend of the so-called left and right. Left of what and right of what? Lowry continues.

“The economic consequences could be severe. The United States of America is a continent-wide free-trade zone, creating a vast domestic market that makes us all better off. Exchanging that for a market Balkanized by state or region would be a major loss.”

Does he mean like Switzerland; or the Union of States up until 1861? Better off than these? Lowry apparently has been peeking into the “mind” of Joe Biden for memories.

Or perhaps he means that the states would be totalitarian governments unless directed by a national government with its righteous and angelic F.B.I, C.I.A., N.I. A. Homeland Security, F.I.S.A. fatherly-protective Patriot Act, and of course its Pentagon Generals and Congressional Departments of everything from energy to transportation. And, of course, there is the (illegal) national bank (Federal Reserve) which is free to print its own money whenever it desires — even to buy and change the climate of the world.

Lowry’s belief, like many who have gotten smacked by the Eric Foner history, is of a nationalist and a part of number two, Republicans (anti-republican nationalists, industrialist lobbyists, fake conservatives) and:

He follows Eric Foner and his “expertise” in American history.

Professor Foner at the time of the fall of the Soviet Union was organizing public statements urging Russian leaders to save the noble Communist experiment by crushing the independence of the Baltic peoples with the same ruthlessness, as he put it, with which “Lincoln crushed the South.”

When the South was crushed, the republic of independent states was crushed. And as long as we accept such historical drivel and B-movie history as articles such as Rich Lowry’s we’ll be conned into EVERYBODY voting, and wars forever.

Conservatives who are truly such (conservative), stand and salute “The Star-Spangled Banner,” not “The National Anthem.” The stars in the flag were originally in a “circle” that depicted “union”, not some nonsensical nation formed 250 years ago.

If Switzerland wasn’t so small those of us who believe in republicanism could go there for our republic.

As to those July 4, 1776, national believers I would say keep your eyes wide open and your guns locked and loaded. But dang! Your national government in Washington loves you — will protect you. Sleep soundly, and instead just put your rifle in the attic. Your “nation” is your friend.

Nationalists, public “educators” and of course the national (misnomer-ed federal) government don’t really care if you wear a mask. They are happy for you to wear a blindfold.

