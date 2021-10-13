https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/homicides-are-way-up-in-bidens-america-is-that-what-the-left-wanted/

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren The Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) reports that homicide rates are up 30%, a modern record. This surpasses the previous highest increase of 20%, which came between 2000 and 2001 and included the Islamic terrorist attacks of September 11. #STATOFTHEDAY The U.S. #homicide rate rose 30% in 2020, highest in modern history (previous record was +20% in 2001 due to 9/11). https://t.co/SxHIS0ZUJW — NCHS (@NCHStats) October 6, 2021 “It is the largest increase in 100 years,” Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at NCHS, told CNN. “The only larger increase since we’ve been recording these data occurred between 1904 and 1905, and that increase was most likely—at least partly —the result of better reporting,” Anderson said. “We had states being added to what we refer to as the death registration areas, so we were counting deaths in more areas over time. We didn’t have all states reporting until 1933.”

Who and what is to blame for this historic homicide rate increase? The left says don’t blame them; it’s the pandemic and guns .

But why wouldn’t we blame the left? After all, the highest homicide rate increase since modern […]