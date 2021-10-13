https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/huge-emails-show-joe-biden-could-be-ensnared-in-fbi-investigation-into-hunter/

AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu Some folks on the left are fond of saying when Hunter Biden stories drop, “Well, I didn’t vote for Hunter Biden.”

Then you know those are people who really aren’t aware of the substantial conflicts, alleged influence peddling and contacts to foreign governments that are part of the problem.

But that defense of “I didn’t vote for Hunter” might get harder yet with the latest news. Because, in a sense, you may have if you voted for Joe.

Turns out that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden shared bank accounts and paid each other’s bills. So, now that the FBI is investigating Hunter’s finances, potential money laundering and foreign business relationships, that may also ensnare Joe Biden.

According to the Daily Mail, emails from Hunter’s laptop between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner in Rosemont Seneca, show that Schwerin “was working on Joe’s taxes, discussing the father and son paying each other’s household bills, and even fielding requests for a book deal for the then-vice president, as well as managing the donation of Joe’s senate papers to the University of Delaware.”

This also puts paid, once again, to the lie that Biden had nothing to do with his son’s business, […]