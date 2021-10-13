http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62606



Treasury secretary and former Fed chief Janet Yellen, who is actively overseeing the largest wealth transfer from the middle class to the billionaire class in history, told CBS News on Tuesday that spying on all Americans’ bank accounts over $600 is a way to hold billionaires accountable.

“There’s a lot of tax fraud and cheating that’s going on.” Treasury @SecYellen tells @NorahODonnell the proposed $600 IRS reporting requirement for banks is “absolutely not” a way for the government to peek into American’s pocketbooks but to hold billionaires accountable. pic.twitter.com/M3VKOhdtSu — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) October 12, 2021

If you want to hold billionaires accountable, why don’t you tell your friends at the Fed to stop giving them trillions of dollars and zero interest rates?

The Federal Reserve literally partnered with Larry Fink at BlackRock last year to keep billionaires from losing any money while the economy ground to a halt as a result of covid lockdowns.

The greatest financial crime being committed right now is Larry Fink at BlackRock and Stephen Schwarzman at Blackstone buying up single-family homes and driving up their prices with cheap money from the Fed as an inflation hedge in preparation for an economic collapse.

In related news, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren and Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan just stepped down amid accusations they engaged in insider trading and used their positions to make millions for themselves.

Why don’t you hold them criminally accountable? Why are they above the law?

If this were a random nobody, he’d be charged with insider trading & likely imprisoned. Instead he retires comfortably w/ all the wealth he unfainfully amassed. https://t.co/pgnIOxDbkq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 27, 2021

Yellen probably wants this info so she can hand it over to Jonathan Greenblatt at the Anti-Defamation League like we’ve seen with PayPal.

We’re excited to announce a new partnership with @PayPal to fight extremism and hate.

We’ve launched a research effort to understand how extremists leverage financial platforms to fund criminal activity. To read more: https://t.co/1iQVHVWBpV pic.twitter.com/1LgISDPsos — ADL (@ADL) July 26, 2021

The regime is cracking down on domestic dissent (which they call “domestic terrorism”) and they want to not only send the FBI after Sally Soccer Mom for speaking out against anti-white critical race theory at her local school board meeting but dig deep into her bank account history to find any excuse they can to have her arrested.

