Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered remarks on the supply chain problems his administration created.

The Biden Regime has been AWOL as cargo ships anchor in Southern California (Long Beach) waiting to be unloaded.

CARGO CRISIS: It’s hard to overstate the record-breaking bottleneck of cargo ships just waiting for a berth at the Port of Long Beach/LA to unload and the sea of containers that are stacking up on every available plot of storage space. #air7hd @abc7 pic.twitter.com/RkVMmnNYXH — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) October 13, 2021

Biden coughed as he read from a teleprompter for 15 minutes then shuffled away from the podium.

Biden said the port of Los Angeles will join Long Beach and begin operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help ease the backlogs.

Reporters were shouting questions about rising gas prices and a potential delay in Christmas deliveries but Biden didn’t care.

“Will Christmas presents arrive on time, sir?” a reporter shouted. “What are you going to do to lower gasoline prices?”

Biden turned his back on the press and walked away.

VIDEO:

