https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/10/13/joe-rogan-interviews-sanjay-gupta-and-a-train-wreck-ensues-n456531
About The Author
Related Posts
US CENTCOM Now Backtracking on Drone Strike That Killed Children: 'It's Unclear What Happened'
August 30, 2021
Biden Warns of Another 'Highly Likely' Attack in Kabul
August 28, 2021
'An American Apocalypse' — 'Elite Woke Nonsense' Gives Way to Rage: Victor Davis Hanson
August 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy