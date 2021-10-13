https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/kamala-harris-goes-on-anti-america-rant-blasts-the-america-for-shameful-past/

WASHINGTON, AMERICA – AUGUST 27, 2020: Senator Kamala Devi Harris, is in talks for a rebuttal response to the Republican National Convention, as well as talks about the failure of President Trumb. On Tuesday during the National Congress of American Indians 78th Annual Convention, the day Vice President Kamala Harris hammered the individuals who were responsible for founding America, blasting the start of America for its “shameful past.”

“Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations — perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease,” she blasted.

“President Joe Biden and I believe that the bond between our nations is sacred,” said as she referred to her audience as victims.

“And we take seriously our responsibility to one another,” she continued. “It is an honor to be with you this week as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, as we speak truth about our nation’s history.”

Harris then blasted explorers like Columbus who founded America: “Since 1934, every October, the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americas. But that is not the whole story. That has never been the whole story. Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for […]