In her new book, Katie Couric admits she edited a 2016 interview with Ruth Bader Ginsburg to suppress the Supreme Court Justice’s feelings about people who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

The former Today Show anchor reveals in her memoir “Going There,” which releases October 26, that Ginsburg told her athletes who kneel during the national anthem are showing “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.”

Couric writes that she removed the comments from the interview, published at Yahoo five years ago, because she feared the then-83-year-old justice was “elderly” and “probably didn’t fully understand the question.”

According to the Daily Mail, which first broke the story, Couric said her intention was to “protect” Ginsburg because she believed the issue of racial justice was a ‘blind spot’ for her. Couric did, however, include Ginsburg’s statement the anthem protests “dumb and disrespectful.”

This isn’t the first time Couric has been caught in a controversy over her editing choices. The same year she buried Ginsburg’s comments on kneeling, she also deceptively edited a documentary on gun control.

As Variety reported at the time, her team edited footage of the film “Under the Gun” to make it seem as if Second Amendment advocates were stumped by a question on background checks when, in fact, they answered her questions immediately.

Couric later apologized for the deceptive editing, saying that as the executive producer, she was ultimately responsible:

“As executive producer of ‘Under the Gun,’ a documentary film that explores the epidemic of gun violence, I take responsibility for a decision that misrepresented an exchange I had with members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL). My question to the VCDL regarding the ability of convicted felons and those on the terror watch list to legally obtain a gun, was followed by an extended pause, making the participants appear to be speechless.” “When I screened an early version of the film with the director, Stephanie Soechtig, I questioned her and the editor about the pause and was told that a ‘beat’ was added for, as she described it, ‘dramatic effect,’ to give the audience a moment to consider the question. When VCDL members recently pointed out that they had in fact immediately answered this question, I went back and reviewed it and agree that those eight seconds do not accurately represent their response….I regret that those eight seconds were misleading and that I did not raise my initial concerns more vigorously.”

Couric did not apologize for her decision to edit RGB in the gushy tell-all which also takes aim at her Today Show replacement Deborah Norville for being a perfectionist and Prince Harry for smelling of “cigarettes and alcohol.”

