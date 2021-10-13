https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/katie-couric-is-trending-she-censored-rbg-on-anthem-kneeling-to-protect-her-from-progressives/

Katie Couric says she cut quotes from an interview with RBG in 2016 where the SCOTUS Justice said that kneeling during the National Anthem shows a “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents & grandparents to live a decent life.”https://t.co/XBnopuptSu — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 13, 2021

The editing was done in an effort to “protect” the late Supreme Court justice from criticism by Democrats, Couric wrote in her memoir, which was obtained by The Post.

“She was elderly and probably didn’t understand the question,” Couric explained.

These are her actual remarks.

“Not standing for the anthem shows a contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life … Which they probably could not have lived in the places they came from … as they became older, they realize that this was youthful folly. And that’s why education is important,” Ginsburg told Couric at the time. “I think it’s a terrible thing to do, but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act.”