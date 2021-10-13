http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zcWjGZ23nRc/

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to Twitter following the bow and arrow attack in Norway to claim that attacks stem from people, not certain weapons.

The New York Times reported that a man with a bow and arrow killed five people in Oslo, Norway, on Wednesday.

Boebert tweeted, “A man in Norway just killed a bunch of people with a bow and arrow. Norway has some of the strictest gun laws around, yet mass killings still occur.”

The University of Sidney’s GunPolicy.org lists Norway’s guiding policy on guns as “restrictive.”

There is no guaranteed right to keep and bear arms in Norway and ownership of guns that government approves is only possible via licensing. And the process for getting a gun license includes “[establishing] a genuine reason to possess a firearm, for example hunting, target shooting, collection, personal protection, security,” passing a background check which includes the submission of “third party character references,” and passing firearm safety tests, among other things.

All privately owned guns must be registered in Norway and a license is also required for ammunition ownership.

Norway also has set rules for how privately owned firearms and ammunition must be stored.

Boebert closed her tweet by typing, “Liberals need to understand it is not the gun – it is the criminal who commits the act!”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a TPUSA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

