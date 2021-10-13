https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/leaked-biden-admin-border-patrol-docs-show-mass-release-of-160000-illegal-immigrants/

Customs And Border Patrol Keep Watch At U.S.-Canada Border Leaked documents from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin show that the Biden administration initiated a “mass release” of 160,000 illegal immigrants into the United States beginning in March amid a record-setting number of border crossings — and 70,000 of those releases happened in the last two months.

“At least 160,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S., often with little to no supervision, by the Biden administration since March – including a broad use of limited parole authorities to make more than 30,000 eligible for work permits since August,” according to Fox News . ‘The documents give a partial snapshot into how the Biden administration has been releasing enormous numbers of migrants into the U.S., often with little to no oversight, supervision or immediate risk of deportation.”

Melugin posted some of the documents on Twitter, and they appear to show that the U.S. government has released around 90,000 asylum seekers, who crossed the border illegally and eventually encountered CBP, with “notices to report” — a demand letter that requires the immigrants to check in with an Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office when they settle […]