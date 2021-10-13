https://hotair.com/karen-townsend/2021/10/13/leaked-documents-reveal-shocking-numbers-of-illegal-migrants-released-into-the-u-s-n422179

The number of illegal migrants released into the United States by the Biden administration is staggering. Fox News obtained an exclusive story with documents from the Border Patrol. They are being released with little or no supervision and no fear of deportation.

The fact is that no matter how many times DHS Secretary Mayorkas says the border is closed, the numbers don’t lie. Since March, at least 160,000 illegal migrants have been released into the United States. There is a broad use of limited parole authority that made more than 30,000 migrants eligible for work permits since August. To point to the obvious, that’s 30,000 jobs taken from legal residents. Perhaps open borders enthusiasts will try to tell us that these jobs are ones that Americans refuse to do.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin gave the report this morning. Some are being released through a parole program and others are released with instructions to check in with an ICE office at their final destination.

NEW/THREAD: According to Border Patrol documents provided by a source, the federal gov has released over 70,000 illegal immigrants into the U.S. since August 6, including 31,977 released via parole (temp legal status, eligible for work permits).

Since March 20, at least 94,570 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S. with Notices to Report. Those who receive such a notice are only required to check in with an ICE office when they get to their final destination – which could be anywhere across the country. Those who check in are not deported or detained as their immigration proceedings move forward. Meanwhile, since Aug 6th, the administration has released roughly 32,000 immigrants into the U.S. via parole – which gives migrants a form of legal status and the ability to apply for work permits. Federal law says parole authority is to be used on a case-by-case basis for “urgent humanitarian purposes” and “significant public benefit.” Typically only a handful of parole cases are granted by officials, but the Biden administration has been using it more broadly, including in its parole of tens of thousands of Afghans into the United States as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

The people being released into the interior of the country are given the opportunity to choose which city or location they want to go. I assume it is to encourage them to reunite with family members but who is to say it isn’t going where human and drug trafficking rings operate? As is often said these days, the Biden border crisis is a crisis for all states. They eventually move away from the southern border and are bussed or flown to other states.

The Biden administration is playing fast and loose with the parole case process, according to former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who served under Biden. After reviewing the documents, Scott said that when he was a field chief, he only approved 5 or 10 paroles in a year. When he did, he made sure that they were monitored and then removed as soon as circumstances allowed.

“By law and regulation a parole shall only be granted on a case by case basis and only for significant humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Neither of these appear to apply to the current situation,” he said, adding that the number of paroles brings into question the review and approval process.

An additional 40,000 illegal migrants have been released on their own recognizance since August 6. In one single day alone, 128 single adults were released in the Del Rio sector into the U.S. without ATD, which is tracking by an ankle monitor or phone app. It seems startling that any of them are released on their own recognizance since that is usually used in cases where the person promises to return for a court date and not perform illegal activities. Illegal migrants enter the country by breaking U.S. law and somehow they are entitled to be released in good faith with this reasoning. CBP is going on the assumption that the current hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants will abide by DHS orders to report to ICE as in past years when the numbers were much lower. Color me skeptical.

A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official told Fox that mechanisms like paroling, the use of NTRs and enrolling migrants in Alternatives to Detention (ATD) “provides mechanisms to require family units released from CBP custody to report to ICE within a specified time.” The official also cited figures that show that between 2014 and 2020, 81% of those released into the U.S. did report in for their immigration proceedings.

They have been emboldened by Biden. Those coming here illegally know the laws are not being enforced and once they get here, they will likely be allowed to stay. Democrats are pushing hard for blanket amnesty, including in the reconciliation bill that isn’t even completely written yet. If all this chaos and confusion on the southern border isn’t intentional, what other explanation is there at this point?

The administration hasn’t yet released the numbers from September. Don’t look for them to look any better than the previous months have looked. There is no end in sight. The Biden administration has been warned of a wave of about 60,000 migrants coming up through Panama. There is also another warning of the mother of all caravans coming up through Mexico. It is an activist-led caravan coming out of Chiapas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection also said it’s ready to address a possible surge. “CBP plans for all possible scenarios based off information on the operations of smugglers or the movements of migrants,” a CBP spokesperson told Border Report. “Our posture and response are based on comprehensive analysis, not on any single report. CBP stands ready to address any potential increase in migrant encounters.” The agency said it wants to ensure a safe and secure border while “managing a fair and orderly immigration system.”

We’ve seen how fair and orderly the surge of migrants has played out in the months since Biden has been in office. There is no reason to think DHS will not be any less inept. The latest caravan coming from Mexico, if it is as large as reported, will make the surge in Del Rio look like small potatoes. There is nothing fair about that to the border towns that have to cope with it all.

