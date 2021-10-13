https://hannity.com/media-room/liberal-utopia-walgreens-closing-5-more-san-francisco-stores-due-to-organized-retail-crime/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=liberal-utopia-walgreens-closing-5-more-san-francisco-stores-due-to-organized-retail-crime
CALIFORNIA CHAOS: Bay Area Outraged After 91-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed Visiting Wife’s Grave
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.30.19
Bay Area residents were outraged over the weekend after police say a 91-year-old man was robbed and beaten while visiting the grave of his wife at a local cemetery.
“Santa Clara police said Thursday they’re looking for the suspect who violently attacked and robbed an elderly man who was sitting next to his wife’s grave,” reports CBS San Francisco. “Police said the victim, 91, was sitting in a chair next to his wife’s grave on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10:42 a.m. when he was struck on the head with a large rock and then robbed.”
“How anyone could even think of hurting him is just beyond me,” said one local resident. “It’s sickening, it’s just sickening.”
“Turn yourself in, you can’t carry that stuff with you,” said another.
CALIFORNIA CHAOS: Gavin Newsom Calls for Free Healthcare for Region’s ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.28.18
Democratic candidate for Governor of California Gavin Newsom raised eyebrows across the state this week; calling for a universal healthcare program to cover millions of illegal immigrants residing in the region.
Newsom was speaking on the left-leaning “Pod Save America” podcast when he weighed-in on his fellow Democrats proposal for a “Medicare for All” system; saying a universal healthcare scheme should apply to every person -regardless of immigration status- living in California.
“I did universal health care when I was mayor– fully implemented, regardless of pre-existing condition, ability to pay, and regardless of your immigration status. San Francisco is the only universal health care plan for all undocumented residents in America. Very proud of that,” Newsom said. “I’d like to see that extended to the rest of the state.”
Listen to Newsom’s comments above.