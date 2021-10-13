https://hannity.com/media-room/liberal-utopia-walgreens-closing-5-more-san-francisco-stores-due-to-organized-retail-crime/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=liberal-utopia-walgreens-closing-5-more-san-francisco-stores-due-to-organized-retail-crime

CALIFORNIA CHAOS: Bay Area Outraged After 91-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed Visiting Wife’s Grave

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.30.19

Bay Area residents were outraged over the weekend after police say a 91-year-old man was robbed and beaten while visiting the grave of his wife at a local cemetery.

“Santa Clara police said Thursday they’re looking for the suspect who violently attacked and robbed an elderly man who was sitting next to his wife’s grave,” reports CBS San Francisco. “Police said the victim, 91, was sitting in a chair next to his wife’s grave on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 10:42 a.m. when he was struck on the head with a large rock and then robbed.”

“How anyone could even think of hurting him is just beyond me,” said one local resident. “It’s sickening, it’s just sickening.”

“Turn yourself in, you can’t carry that stuff with you,” said another.

Read the full report at CBS San Francisco.