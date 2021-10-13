https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/madison-cawthorn-testifies-from-the-mountains/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







The mountain background is fitting for America

“There is no racism in our military. For people to say that white, evangelical Americans who are conservatives and are in our military are racists is disgusting and wrong. It is clear that the way Congress is trying to find extremism is anyone who would vote for a Republican. The only extremism that I’m aware of that exists inside our military is an extreme level of patriotism.”

Cawthorn explain his vote on red-flag gun law…

Cawhtorn’s comments were in response to Vanderbilt professor Dr. Amy Kooter who researches modern militias





