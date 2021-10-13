https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-man-armed-with-bow-and-arrow-kills-several-people-in-norway
International News Oct 13, 2021 8:38 PM
EST
The attacks occurred in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday.
Custom made fan favorite Jerseys starting at $24.99
A man using a bow and arrow killed several people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday. According to Reuters, several people are confirmed to have died, while others remain injured.
“The man has been apprehended … from the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone,” police Chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters at a Wednesday night news conference. Aas declined to specify how many have died but said, “several people have been injured and several are dead.”
While police typically remain unarmed, officers were immediately ordered to carry weapons nationwide when the attacks were reported. “This is an extra precaution. The police have no indication so far that there is a change in the national threat level,” the directorate said in a statement.
Norway’s minister of justice and public security, Monica Maeland has received updates on the attacks and closely monitor the situation.
Kongsberg is 68 kilometres west of Norway’s capital, Oslo and is home to 28,000 residents.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are made available.
Ads by revcontent
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.