https://thepostmillennial.com/marine-jailed-plead-guilty-afghanistan?utm_campaign=64487
American News Oct 13, 2021 2:02 PM
EST
The guilty plea comes as part of a plea bargain deal that will allow Scheller to obtain a discharge that grants him some military benefits.
Custom made fan favorite Jerseys starting at $24.99
Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is expected to plead guilty on a number of charges during a court martial hearing on Thursday. This after he publicly criticized military leadership and the Biden administration’s disastrous exit from Afghanistan.
The guilty plea comes as part of a plea bargain deal that will allow Scheller to obtain a discharge that grants him some military benefits, the Washington Post reports.
Scheller attorney Tim Parlatore said that plea details are still being argued. the “Our hope is for him to get a letter of reprimand, and no more,” Parlatore said.
Scheller faces six charges stemming from his viral video demanding accountability, a video which ultimately ended his military career. He was placed on leave and was then arrested and sent to the brig prior to his recent release.
The charges against Scheller include “violating Uniform Code of Military Justice Article 88 by displaying contempt toward officials, Article 89 by disrespecting superior commissioned officers, Article 90 by willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, Article 92 by dereliction in the performance of his duties and failure to obey an order or regulation, and Article 133 by displaying conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman,” according to Stars and Stripes.
These charges were referred to a special court-martial by Marine Training Command leader Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford. “A special court-martial limits the maximum punishment for service members found guilty?, and cannot sentence an officer found guilty to confinement or a punitive discharge. Sheller could face a loss of two-thirds pay per month, if convicted, according to the UCMJ,” Stars and Stripes reported.
The plea deal is intended to avoid public trial in a case that is considered to be highly controversial due to public outcry.
Ads by revcontent
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment
media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture,
corporate wokeism, and political correctness, all while
covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need
for fact-based journalism and thoughtful analysis has never
been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you
support freedom of the press at a time when it’s under
direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by
supporting us today for as little as $1.