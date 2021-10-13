https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/mayorkas-no-more-workplace-raids-to-arrest-illegal-aliens/

Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is serious about dismantling the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. On Tuesday, the secretary sent a memo to ICE Director Tae Johnson telling him to stop any mass worksite deportation raids, calling them a “misallocation of resources.”

“The deployment of mass worksite operations, sometimes resulting in the simultaneous arrest of hundreds of workers, was not focused on the most pernicious aspect of our country’s unauthorized employment challenge: exploitative employers,” Mayorkas said in the memo.

Mayorkas sent a directive out last month that banned ICE agents from using immigration status alone as a determining factor in deciding if an illegal alien should be deported. So the workplace raids wouldn’t have resulted in many deportations anyway.

Fox News: However, the Biden administration has dramatically narrowed ICE’s scope for enforcement, including rules that limit ICE officers to focusing on recent border crossers, aggravated felons and national security threats. That guidance coincided with a significant drop in arrests and deportations. Critics have accused the Biden administration of gutting ICE as part of a broader, more lax approach to illegal immigration that has encouraged an enormous migrant surge at the southern border. “After […]