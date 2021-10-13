https://www.oann.com/merkel-throws-weight-behind-eu-china-investment-agreement/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=merkel-throws-weight-behind-eu-china-investment-agreement



FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a statement following an online G20 summit on the current situation in Afghanistan, in Berlin, Germany, October 12,2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media during a statement following an online G20 summit on the current situation in Afghanistan, in Berlin, Germany, October 12,2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

October 13, 2021

(Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called on German businesses to diversify in Asia and not only look to China.

At an event of the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business she also urged the European Union to conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement with Australia and New Zealand and she threw her support behind the ratification of an EU-China investment agreement.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

