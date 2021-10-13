https://www.theblaze.com/news/mother-of-all-caravans-us-border

There will apparently be no reprieve for border agents at the U.S.-Mexico border as President Joe Biden’s lenient immigration enforcement policies continue to attract unprecedented numbers of migrants seeking entry into the country.

Roughly 1,500 miles south of the border in Tapachula, Mexico, activists and organizers are said to be massing tens of thousands of Haitian and Central American migrants to form the “mother of all caravans,” Border Report indicated on Tuesday.

The massive caravan plans to depart for the U.S. on Oct. 23, according to the report, and organizers are referring to the group as the “Caravana Madre” or Mother Caravan.

A video posted to Twitter recently announcing the expected migration appeared to state that migrants will leave for the U.S. in a matter of days “with or without documents in hand.”





When reached by the Border Report, both the Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that they were aware of a forthcoming surge and were taking steps to prepare for it, but refrained from acknowledging any specifics.

“[U.S. Customs and Border Protection] plans for all possible scenarios based off information on the operations of smugglers or the movements of migrants,” a CBP spokesperson said. “Our posture and response are based on comprehensive analysis, not on any single report. CBP stands ready to address any potential increase in migrant encounters.”

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is committed to securing our southern border,” the agency reportedly replied in an email. “While the department does not discuss operational specifics, we continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds in order to make real-time decisions and will adjust operations as necessary.”

Reports of the caravan come just weeks after disaster played out in Del Rio, Texas, when approximately 15,000 Haitian migrants gathered under a bridge near the Rio Grande and clashed with border agents.

Texas DPS took action during the crisis in Del Rio in response to the federal government’s failure to handle the situation. Working together with the Texas National Guard, the department deployed thousands of squad cars and state troopers to line the border area and create a barricade.

Under the Biden administration, roughly 200,000 migrants have crossed the border each month, and tens of thousands of migrants have been released directly into the U.S., presumably with court dates.

The unraveling situation continues to put state and local border populations at risk.

