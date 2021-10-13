https://stream.org/hunters-laptop-emails-show-funds-intermingled-with-dads/

When Joe Biden said he had never even spoken with son Hunter about his son’s foreign business affairs, the opposite was true, and today we all know it. Recall that he said on CBS News in October of 2019, “I have never discussed my business or their business, my son’s or daughter’s … because I know where I have to do my job, and that’s it, and they have to make their own judgments.” In Spartanburg, South Carolina, in August of 2019, he said, “I’ve never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period.” And he stated flatly to Fox News’ Peter Doocy, “I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Millions of people believed those words when they voted for him, but according to a McLaughlin & Associates poll, 4.6 percent of Biden voters — easily enough to swing the election — said they wouldn’t have voted for him for President if they had known about his family’s business dealings with China.

Social media has continued to hush that up, even when it meant censoring the venerable New York Post, which broke the laptop story. It was labeled “Russian disinformation.” (By the way, that’s how you “rig” an election before you’ve cast even one fraudulent ballot.) Today, Biden is President of the United States, and life has gone on for the son of the President, with the news of him selling five of his “artworks” the other day for $75,000 a pop to mysterious unnamed buyers. All I can tell you about their identity is that they were not me.

New Revelations of The Laptop From Hell

The Post has remained on the laptop story, however, with investigative reporter Miranda Devine scheduled to release her book on the grimy subject, Laptop From Hell, in about a month. And Britain’s Daily Mail is on it, too. They’ve just reported on more emails from Hunter’s abandoned laptop — one of, at last count, three laptops that were either lost, stolen, or left behind — that show much more financial “intersectionality” between Hunter’s life and Joe’s. These include exchanges with Eric Schwerin, Hunter’s business partner at consultancy firm Rosemont Seneca, who also did his taxes. Schwerin was quite plugged into then-Vice President Joe Biden’s affairs — more so, it seems, than was the White House — even fielding offers for a book deal and managing the donation of his Senate papers to the University of Delaware. Typically, White House officials handle such donations, not outside business managers.

According to the Daily Mail, Joe Biden and his son even shared bank accounts and paid each other’s bills. The way they shifted funds around raises questions about whether money from Hunter’s dealings with both China- and Russia-based businesses was sent to their joint accounts.

What About That FBI Investigation?

That’s why President Biden could be drawn into the FBI investigation of his son. As a former prosecutor and expert on money laundering and criminal tax law said to the Daily Mail, “Whatever transaction you’re looking at, if there’s a connection to a family member or a friend, sure, the answer is yes [they would be investigated].”

One thing that might be discovered is whether or not funds from their joint father-and-son accounts were used to pay for Hunter’s week-long bender with a prostitute in May of 2018. But the sleazefest is really just one aspect of this. The Daily Mail report has much more detail on the nature of what the FBI might be looking at, and it’s bad, including corruption, money laundering, and selling influence.

John Cassara, a former U.S. intelligence officer and Treasury special agent who specialized in money laundering investigations, said that “if Joe were not President, he would probably be in prosecutors’ crosshairs right now along with his son.” (I might say it another way: if he were not a Democrat President.) Ironically, what makes all of this especially egregious is that Biden is President. “This sort of thing should not be happening,” Cassara said. “It undermines the full faith in the U.S. government. It undermines trust and our international reputation. It’s an embarrassment.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland — “Weak as Water”

Fox News senior analyst Brit Hume appeared with Tucker Carlson Tuesday night to comment on this. A master of understatement, he first noted that “clearly, Hunter Biden crossed ethical lines in the activities he engaged in.” The idea that President Biden himself or his campaign might have profited from, say, Hunter’s dealings in Ukraine would “move the matter up quite another notch and add one more thing to the reasons why Joe Biden’s popularity rating has been plummeting…”

When asked by Carlson if we could be certain that Attorney General Merrick Garland will conduct a “free and fair” investigation into both men, Hume had one word: “NO.”

Why such negativity? Simply put (and we agree), “The one thing that this Merrick Garland has turned out to be, for all of his reputation as being a fine jurist and a man who deserved a seat on the Supreme Court, he appears to be weak as water when it comes to upholding the independence of the Department of Justice and keeping the Justice Department out of politically-motivated investigations.”

Looking into parents’ behavior as if they were terrorists, he said, is “something that no sensible attorney general would ever allow himself to be involved in or give the green light to, and yet he did it. So, no, I don’t think we can depend on that at all. It might depend on investigative journalism to uncover this, or congressional investigations if the Republicans ever get control of one or both houses of Congress.”

What Can We Expect Moving Toward 2022?

He hopes that if the New York Post comes out with another Hunter laptop expose, the mainstream media will not respond as “disgracefully” as they did last time with their move to shut it down. He doesn’t expect mainstream media to put their own investigative teams on it, though. They’d probably just minimally follow the story on a day-to-day basis. “That would be about the most we could hope for, but that’s a lot better than nothing, which is what we got last year from these, I think, politically corrupt news organizations.”

He used the border story as an example of something that wasn’t widely reported at first but that has finally broken through, as it’s so big the mainstream media can’t get away with ignoring it. The same thing could happen with this.

He also pointed out that a President’s approval ratings are always a major factor in the midterm elections, and Biden’s are in the dumper, in part because of this. (I would add that it’s hard to tell how much of the drop is because of Hunter, as there are so many Joe Biden-caused catastrophes.) Hume sees the Democrats’ outlook for 2022, especially in the House, as “very poor” and thinks it’s likely they’ll be swept out of both Houses. I’ve never been much on the concept of early voting, but in this case I wish we could vote today.

Mike Huckabee is the former governor of Arkansas and longtime conservative commentator on issues in culture and current events. A New York Times best-selling author, he hosts the weekly talk show Huckabee on TBN.

Originally published at MikeHuckabee.com. Reprinted with permission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

