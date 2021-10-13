https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-york-governor-getting-ready-to-vaccinate-children-this-is-inevitable_4047154.html

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said during a press conference on Wednesday that she had spoken to the White House and gotten confirmation that COVID-19 vaccine approval for young children will be coming soon.

“We have to make sure our pediatricians are preparing for the opportunity to administer the vaccine to children, this is going to be a game-changer for us.”

Hochul told reporters that her team will be working very closely with pediatricians and other relevant individuals along the lines of a “whole strategy,” to make it available and make sure that there are enough doses to administer.

“So we’re gonna be doing a lot of work now that we have the confirmation that this is inevitable, it’s going to happen, it’s just a question on timing,” said the governor.

“But we will be more than prepared here in the state of New York to deal with that. So we’re going to be asking pediatricians to enroll in our program. We’re going to make sure that they have the supply and again, I’m gonna be working with all of them. And anybody who will help us get this out.”

She assured that the local pharmacies will have enough vaccines and that it would be a viable option for parents to have their children get the shots at these.

“Pediatricians, start getting ready—it’s coming, it’s coming, it’s not a second too soon for us.”

In New York City holding a COVID briefing. Watch live: https://t.co/vhanyFicz1 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) October 13, 2021

New York City has implemented vaccine mandates on healthcare workers, school staff, and all those who work or patronize restaurants, bars, nightclubs, catering halls, event spaces, gyms, fitness centers, pools, theaters, museums, aquariums, and zoos.

The mandate for teachers and education staff took effect on Sept. 27 after being temporarily blocked by a federal judge on Sept. 24. A federal appeals panel ruled in favor of the mandate hours before it was scheduled to begin.

According to former White House COVID-19 adviser Dr. Scott Atlas, The COVID-19 vaccine should not be mandated for children since it does not “necessarily benefit” them like the vaccines required for school and child care.

Protesters against the NY vaccine mandate rally at Foley Square, Manhattan, New York, on Sept. 27, 2021. (Enrico Trigoso/The Epoch Times)

“Those vaccines that are mandated for children, even if you believe they should be mandated, are for diseases that are highly dangerous to children and highly communicable to other children, who therefore have a high danger from that virus,” Atlas said in an interview with EpochTV’s “American Thought Leaders.”

“That is not the case with this disease. Children do not have a high risk from this disease. Children do not necessarily benefit themselves from the vaccination of this,” he asserted.

Meiling Lee and Jan Jekielek contributed to this report.

Enrico Trigoso Reporter Follow Enrico Trigoso is an Epoch Times reporter focusing on the NYC area.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

