US Senate Candidate Eric Greitens joined Steve Bannon on The War Room back in September. Greitens announced that once elected to the US Senate he will vote against Sen. Mitch McConnell as GOP Senate Leader.

Governor Greitens was the first prominent GOP Senate candidate of the 2022 cycle to take this popular position.

Earlier this month Eric Greitens traveled to the US southern border in Texas to witness the historic collapse of our country’s international border under Joe Biden.

Eric Greitens understands what the people want and the retired Navy SEAL is no wallflower.

He is just what is needed today in the US Senate. he understands what the voters want.

A new poll has Eric Greitens with a double-digit lead in the Missouri US Senate race.

This is good news for Trump supporters and the country.

Senate Hopeful Eric Greitens Leads GOP Primary by Double Digits — Gains Support with Anti-McConnell Stance https://t.co/igmx1bP81n — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) October 13, 2021

