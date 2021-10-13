https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/10/13/north-koreas-kim-slams-u-s-as-hostile-vows-to-build-invincible-military-n1523734

America is back! Twenty-eight months ago, Kim Jong Un met Donald Trump at the armistice line separating North and South Korea. Now Old Joe Biden’s pretend presidency has brought chaos and uncertainty back to the world, Kim on Monday excoriated the United States and declared that North Korea was building an “invincible” military force. Good thing the “adults” are in charge, eh?

“The U.S.,” Kim charged, “has frequently signaled it’s not hostile to our state, but there is no action-based evidence to make us believe that they are not hostile. The U.S. is continuing to create tensions in the region with its wrong judgments and actions.”

In fact, Kim said, on the Korean Peninsula the U.S. was a principal “source” of instability; consequently, he declared his intention to endow North Korea with “invincible military capability” so that even the U.S. would not dare cross him.

The idea that a Communist basket case such as North Korea could build a formidable military machine is unlikely, no matter how much it continues to impoverish and enslave its own population in order to do so. However, in these days of General Mark Milley’s woke military, it may actually not be all that difficult for Kim to gather a force that can at very least stand up to an American military depleted by the removal of the unvaccinated, the supporters of Trump, and those who reject the racist critical race theory paradigm.

On Sunday, the 76th anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s Marxist ruling elite, the Workers’ Party, the country put on what the Voice of America said was an unprecedented military display. “North Korean photos showed Kim, clad in a dark suit, walking on a red carpet lined with big missiles mounted on trucks, passing by a multiple rocket launch system and watching jets flying in a formation. The exhibition featured an array of newly developed weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles North Korea has already test-launched or displayed during military parades in recent years.”

Yang Wook of Hannam University in South Korea explained: “Basically, North Korea wants to send this message: ‘We’ll continue to develop new weapons and arm ourselves with nuclear force, so don’t slap sanctions with these as we can’t agree on the double standards.’”

Who are these weapons for? Not South Korea, according to Kim: “I say once again that South Korea isn’t the one that our military forces have to fight against. Surely, we aren’t strengthening our defense capability because of South Korea. We shouldn’t repeat a horrible history of compatriots using force against each other.”

It’s unlikely, although remotely possible, that North Korea could attack Japan or even the United States, but it’s more likely that Kim’s renewed belligerence is intended at least in part to distract his nation’s captive citizenry from the woes of living under a strict and paranoid Marxist regime. According to the VOA, “Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim during his speech on Sunday said his party is determined to achieve the economic goals set during the party’s congress in January, when he acknowledged his previous economic plans weren’t succeeding and issued new development plans for the next five years.” Kim “confirmed the determination of the party to efficiently carry out the five-year plan to boost ‘the national economy and solving the people’s food, clothing and housing problems.’” Then on Monday, Kim acknowledged that the country faces a “grim situation” and urged North Korean officials to work to improve living conditions.

He could do that easily by jettisoning Marxism and allowing for private enterprise, but there is no sign that he has any inclination to do that. Why should he, when the West is rushing headlong in the opposite direction?

Kim has brushed aside offers from Biden’s handlers to renew talks as long as what he perceives to be Washington’s “hostility” continues. When he met with Kim in 2019, Trump said that a possible accord would be a long time coming: “We’re not looking for speed, we’re looking to get it right.” The current regime in Washington doesn’t seem to be able to get anything right; in regard to North Korea, that likely means a steady increase of hostility and belligerence from Kim, including a renewal of the long-range missile tests that Trump succeeded in compelling “Rocket Man” to suspend.

During Old Joe Biden’s faux presidency, the world is rapidly becoming a more uncertain, squalid, and dangerous place. What Kim Jong Un does in the coming months may make the most hardcore Never-Trumper long for the days of mean tweets.

