https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/now-do-abortion-sen-amy-klobuchar-reminds-us-that-the-word-filibuster-is-not-in-the-constitution/

Do Democrats just lack self-awareness or are they betting people are too stupid to remember them using the filibuster more than 300 times last year? And do they really want to nuke the filibuster right before the midterms? We have video of Senator Barack Obama in 2005 passionately defending the filibuster, which he and President Joe Biden now agree is “a Jim Crow relic.”

Former filibuster fan Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped into Twitter Wednesday to remind us that the word “filibuster” doesn’t appear in the U.S. Constitution. We were assured that originalist Supreme Court justices were a bad thing and that the Constitution was a living document, so we’re not sure what she’s trying to prove here.

Just a reminder: the word ‘filibuster’ is not in the U.S. Constitution. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) October 13, 2021

Saving this for when the Republican Party takes back the Senate https://t.co/8WjzDMJtH8 — Subbed (@dw_subbed) October 13, 2021

Senate Democrats while in the minority invoked the filibuster 327 times in 2020 alone https://t.co/6qFWuBjwph — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 13, 2021

Just a reminder: @amyklobuchar singed a letter addressed to Sen. Majority and Minority Leaders with 60 other senators on April 7, 2017 wanting to preserve the “filibuster”. https://t.co/aYq5zqkyQI — scott debrito (@DebritoScott) October 13, 2021

Then why did the Democrats use the filibuster hundreds of times last year? https://t.co/ab1LYFdAuJ — 🎃jimtreacher.substack.com👻 (@jtLOL) October 13, 2021

time for the semi-regular game of “what else is not in the Constitution?” https://t.co/TLAycz91g0 — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) October 13, 2021

Cool beans. It also doesn’t contain some 170,203 words that are also in the English language.

So because it isn’t there means you can’t do it? FYI healthcare, climate change, and abortion aren’t mentioned either in case you were wondering. https://t.co/q4whap3wZO — JodahCapashen (@JCapashen) October 13, 2021

Just a reminder: the word “abortion” is not in the U.S. Constitution. This we should abolish and ban it https://t.co/8WjzDMJtH8 — Subbed (@dw_subbed) October 13, 2021

saving this tweet for when Roe gets struck down https://t.co/SRWUT4mFWu — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 13, 2021

Holy shit is this true???? https://t.co/btpLqC2cQ3 — Foster (@foster_type) October 13, 2021

It’s right there after “abortion” and before “gay marriage.” Read it again. https://t.co/up62TBBVZK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) October 13, 2021

Sure it is. It’s right between “abortion” and “musket”. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/4DqAUbTjpM — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 13, 2021

Neither is reconciliation. What’s your point? https://t.co/KHrCBK1ACB — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 13, 2021

OK, I’ll play… Neither is abortion

Neither is healthcare

Neither is education And lastly, there’s no provision in the Constitution saying that it can be suspended for a bad flu outbreak. https://t.co/QmDQK5EDFO — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) October 13, 2021

Neither are the terms “abortion,” “gun control,” or “mail-in voting,” Salad Comb Lady. https://t.co/lltqjfjaFV — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 13, 2021

Universal healthcare isn’t in there either. The ever malleable constitution: it includes what I want it to include and doesn’t include whatever I hate at any given time. https://t.co/rOCJpfQIC3 — Kat (@virginiabelle76) October 13, 2021

“Income tax”, “Social Security”, “Medicare” is not in the US Constitution. https://t.co/sn96gHwjLt — Greg Fann (@greg_fann) October 13, 2021

Just a reminder: the words ‘federal reserve’ are not in the U.S. Constitution. https://t.co/MmFdRfDWxN — NotYngwie (@NotYngwie) October 13, 2021

Neither is “executive order”…. and yet. https://t.co/1xrDLulE1v — von Scrappy (@ChuckVonScrap) October 13, 2021

Nor is the word Minnesota! https://t.co/shU8kBWga4 — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) October 13, 2021

I don’t think this is a road the Left really wants to go down….. https://t.co/j2VGWJ7cBa — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 13, 2021

They can’t see past the next election.

Just a reminder: the right of the Senate to make its own procedural rules is in the U.S. Constitution https://t.co/OSqnS7Hjf7 — Santhosh (@Ksflzgkz) October 13, 2021

No one in Congress has read the Constitution: Article I, Section 5 of the US Constitution: Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member. https://t.co/Qy9MBeQk7L — NPC – Call Me Ma’am (@DogFacePony69) October 13, 2021

I used to think that Klobuchar was serious, I admit I was wrong. Anyone who takes this blatant power grab, anti-filibuster position will forever be a hyper-partisan clown in my eyes. https://t.co/G1SQSV33ZB — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 13, 2021

She thought she was serious enough to be elected president, and we all know how well that went.

Related:

Slate explains how Krysten Sinema’s continued support of the filibuster is ‘peak toxic white lady energy’ https://t.co/zRKUHRwLgt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

