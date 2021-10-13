https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/now-do-abortion-sen-amy-klobuchar-reminds-us-that-the-word-filibuster-is-not-in-the-constitution/

Do Democrats just lack self-awareness or are they betting people are too stupid to remember them using the filibuster more than 300 times last year? And do they really want to nuke the filibuster right before the midterms? We have video of Senator Barack Obama in 2005 passionately defending the filibuster, which he and President Joe Biden now agree is “a Jim Crow relic.”

Former filibuster fan Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped into Twitter Wednesday to remind us that the word “filibuster” doesn’t appear in the U.S. Constitution. We were assured that originalist Supreme Court justices were a bad thing and that the Constitution was a living document, so we’re not sure what she’s trying to prove here.

They can’t see past the next election.

She thought she was serious enough to be elected president, and we all know how well that went.

