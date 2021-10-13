https://hannity.com/media-room/report-de-blasio-to-remove-thomas-jefferson-statue-from-nyc-city-hall-first-erected-in-1834/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-de-blasio-to-remove-thomas-jefferson-statue-from-nyc-city-hall-first-erected-in-1834

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly moved this week to relocate a statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall first erected back in 1834, claims the New York Post.

“The mayor, who has just three months left in office, is quietly banishing a statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall’s Council chambers — where it has resided for the past 187 years,” reports the New York Post.

“The de Blasio administration will continue the progressive war on history as he, himself, fades away into a portrait on a City Hall wall,” Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) told newspaper.

“I hope he is at least gone a couple hundred years before someone cancels him,” Borelli said.

“The city would still own the plaster model, and the historical society would include it in educational exhibits and provide valuable historical context,” a mayoral spokesman claimed.

“There’s so much about Thomas Jefferson and his own personal writings, memoirs about how he treated his slaves, his family members and things of that nature and how he perceived African Americans and slaves — that they lacked intelligence, that they were not to assimilate into society,” Councilman I. Daneek Miller told The Post.

“For us to really highlight such an individual is really not who we are as a council,” Miller said.

