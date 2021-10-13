https://noqreport.com/2021/10/13/nyc-public-defender-describes-being-fired-for-being-white-takes-aim-at-city-schools-for-crt-indoctrination/

A New York City mother of four, lawyer and city council candidate has described a harrowing account of being fired from a legal non-profit for being white, pointing to the incident as cause to further challenge anti-white critical race theory in New York City schools.

Maud Maron is a longtime attorney who also served on a Manhattan school board from 2017 to 2021. She’s described being made the target of a ‘witch hunt’ at the Legal Aid Society, a non-profit which employed her as a public defender, speaking in an account provided to journalist Bari Weiss.

“ None of this would have happened if I just said I loved books like White Fragility, and I’m a fan of Bill de Blasio’s proposals for changing New York City public schools, and I planned to vote for Maya Wiley for mayor. The reason they went after me is because I have a different point of view, ” has said Maron of her firing from the Legal Aid Society. Maron, who describes herself as a “life-long liberal” and a 2016 Bernie Sanders supporter, had been employed at the Legal Aid Society for several years before her rejection of critical race-style progressive hate-mongering made her […]