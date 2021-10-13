https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/organizations-opposition-map-identifies-middle-class-white-parents-as-die-hard-opponents-of-culturally-responsive-schools/

You know that anti-critical race theory crusader Christopher Rufo has made it by the number of hit pieces written on him over the past year. Now he and other like minds are on the radar of the African American Policy Forum, whose enemy is racism, the achievement gap, and “white-washed schools” and whose agenda is “just, culturally responsive schools.”

Rufo has dug up a PowerPoint presentation titled, “What is the infrastructure behind the war on racial justice?” and he’s the featured antagonist.

LMAO: The AAPF, the leading critical race theory activist organization, has created a strategic plan to mobilize left-wing media and K-12 teachers against me, @ConceptualJames, @AsraNomani, and others. We have them on the defensive and they are flailing. pic.twitter.com/YK6KxTQ9tk — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2021

It’s quite interesting: in the guidebook, critical race theory founder Kimberlé Crenshaw admits that CRT “originated in law schools,” but was adopted by “K-12 teachers” and applied to the public school curriculum. pic.twitter.com/sqemf5vjNM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2021

The guide is filled with the hysterical language of the Left: “disinformation,” “McCarthyism,” “January 6,” “boogeyman,” “Steve Bannon,” “alt-right,” “Big Lie,” “Koch brothers,” “fringe element,” “extremist,” “voter suppression,” “right-wing attacks.” Not a sign of confidence. pic.twitter.com/O9vPRU1qmM — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2021

“The attempt to ban teachers from discussing concepts such as ‘racism’ in our public schools recalls the fanatical purges of the McCarthy era.” And at least they don’t call 2020 the “Summer of Love” as some have; to them, the months-long riots were “our 2020 summer of racial reckoning.”

They even created an “opposition map” that classifies “middle-class white parents” as “die hard” enemies who uphold “white-washed schools” and must be defeated. pic.twitter.com/l7GkayZN1h — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2021

Those die-hard middle-class white parents and their school boards have as their agenda “reducing the agency of young people.” However, there are unorganized groups that can still be tapped, such as aunts, uncles, and godparents (who are inclined against), and former public school students (who are inclined towards). These represent the majority of people, we’re told. Allied forces include your public library, your local Black Lives Matter group, and your local Democratic committee.

We know they’re really serious because they’ve created “humorous memes” and non-ableist Instagram templates that will definitely catch on with the youth! pic.twitter.com/8rRibS9ZxS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2021

It’s truly a work of art that the “white conservative activists” driving “fear of critical race theory” include two black guys, an Asian guy, and an Indian woman. It’s amazing how fast multiracial whiteness is growing. pic.twitter.com/djBi3xQJ8h — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2021

The key takeaway: critical race theory is driven by left-wing Boomers who make PowerPoints and host conferences in the universities and public school bureaucracies. They control the institutions, but they can’t develop a persuasive argument and they absolutely can’t meme. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 13, 2021

They’re all definite must-follows on Twitter.

Hey at least your band of warriors are a diverse group, so they can’t hit you from that angle though, amirite? — 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗸 💀 (@pixelprotectors) October 13, 2021

Those people are just “white adjacent” and aligned with white supremacist thought.

That’s a nice diverse frontline. — Johann Brown (@BrownianJohann) October 13, 2021

That photo of the “spokespeople” cracks me up because it’s the diversity they claim to want lol. Got women, black and brown folk, etc — Sam Sawyer (@SamSawyer14) October 13, 2021

According to AAPF, the “Frontline Spokespeople” in the anti-CRT “War on Racial Justice” are… mostly black and Asian intellectuals? This graphic comes to mind. pic.twitter.com/1EVXOZP7Bc — Enrique in the BK 🦞 (@enrique_pause) October 13, 2021

So funny how 1/3rd of their prominent anti-CRT voices are black 🤣😂😅 — Stefan (@at_the_middle) October 13, 2021

It’s hilarious that the narrative is right wingers and white supremacists and they have a picture of John McWhorter in there. Forget all the other stuff. That alone should throw up red flags for their arguments — Mike #FireHowie (@Boston__Sucks) October 13, 2021

You got them so panicked that they are making really crappy PowerPoints against you. Proofreading to make sure you don’t have sample text boxes is probably White Supremacy culture or something. — Msu Whistleblower (@MsuWhistleblow1) October 13, 2021

The fact that they seem the need to fight back against us is an excellent sign. It’s time to put the pedal to the metal. — Paxitas (@paxitarchy) October 13, 2021

Another good sign: Their strategies to victory include a letter-writing campaign and a teach-in with local elected officials.

