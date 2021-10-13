https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/616829d02817c57bc71d071e
Kyrie Irving has stuck to his guns in the face of an onslaught from the COVID Cult. They wanted him to make his own medical decision based upon their…
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man accused of shooting down a sheriff’s department drone in July was indicted Wednesday….
Get Georgia Right PAC Launches Devasting Ad Against Warnock Get Georgia Right PAC’s first Herschel Walker television spot….
Pakistan has opened its first protection center for transgender people in the capital city of Islamabad, in a ceremony attended by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, who promised to…
Donald Trump is no longer in office, but that isn’t enough for Pelosi and her gang of radical Marxists. Angry Democrats are hell-bent on destroying everyone and anything affiliated with Trump. After …