A lot of people in the comments are cheering on a judge who’s been handing down harsher sentences for people who stormed the Capitol on January 6 than prosecutors sought, but hold on; there’s more to the story:

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault https://t.co/GAOrgfdEE7 pic.twitter.com/PUxfCsoFX3 — Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2021

Reuters reports:

A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. “There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home,” Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

So the judge has sentenced four people who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading and picketing inside the Capitol — not storming it. So “participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government” seems a bit of a stretch.

“even people who were not violent”– so basically everyone there… — Christopher Bishop (@ctbishop) October 13, 2021

This is political targeting. Sentence them to what they deserve only. https://t.co/1LxMOlbhBS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 13, 2021

Not sure the people replying “yeah!” realize how this is likely going to backfire big time on appeal. https://t.co/vY6wZAZ2DL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 13, 2021

This is why they’ll all be pardoned. Don’t say you weren’t warned. https://t.co/ujMhtXfjci — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 13, 2021

This is not justice. https://t.co/OsHixHMlff — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 13, 2021

These are political prisoners. The Democrat party is criminalizing dissent. This is what communists always do. https://t.co/yutCYxDtYr — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 13, 2021

They will tell you in the same breath that political persecution doesn’t exist and people walking in the capitol should be treated as treasonous dogs. https://t.co/9rJc6jkk8u — Joe (@CaptainChaos616) October 13, 2021

Political prisoners at the mercy of vindictive, sadistic partisan judges. https://t.co/eJluwX4EQN — Matthew Hamilton (@MatthewDavidHa4) October 13, 2021

Political persecution on steroids. No wonder America lost the moral authority to defend human rights around the world. — Uche Njoku (@0d8dc882e3874eb) October 13, 2021

Not justice. Not fair. Political prosecutions. Very sad. Not the America I know and love. — Jake (@UCCowboy) October 13, 2021

So it’s just literally political prosecution then? — Florida Man in Missouri (@FloridaManInMO) October 13, 2021

Political persecution. Plain and simple. — Millicent Bystander (@RoddyluvsRita) October 13, 2021

Great, now do those who broke in and shut down the Kavanaugh hearings — Let’s go Brandon! (@NarrativeFilter) October 13, 2021

But release a school shooter on bail — sabres🏒 bills🏈 lakers 🏀 Yankees🐢 cuse🍊🦈🇺🇸 (@Jordandelmont2) October 13, 2021

A kid in the Dallas area shot up a school and he’s out on bail. I guess that’s justice. — CalebAhole45 (@CowboyKelevra) October 13, 2021

meanwhile a literal school shooter got released on bail less than 24 hours after the shooting and it already got memory holed — Clauskii (@Clauskii) October 13, 2021

But those who tried to burn their way into the WH and injured over 50 agents were never tried for anything. We see what’s going on here. — Teresa † ن (@BlackIrishI) October 13, 2021

BLM walks into the chat — Sai Kay 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 (@ChozenStellar) October 13, 2021

now do the thousands who aided and abetted the attacks on the co-equal branch of government where they tried to burn alive federal employees.

Prosecute all who commit violence and damage property equally.https://t.co/eo756sav0y — Emmanuel Goldstein (@rafuhrim) October 13, 2021

To everyone in this comments section who brainlessly think this is a good thing, I have three words: Zero Sedition Charges. — Neudaiz 🇨🇺 (@blueneudaiz) October 13, 2021

Sentence people appropriately, but don’t lump in those charged with “parading” with the rioters just because they were in the building.

A lot of people are talking about Reuters’ choice of photo, which caught our attention as well. We thought the riots happened during the day and don’t recall any fire.

Why did y’all have to edit this picture tho — klemens0118 (@AlexKlemens) October 13, 2021

Why’d you edit the photo? — Beep Bop Boop (@BeepBopBoop95) October 13, 2021

who are you kidding with the color correction on this photo — Gina A. 🤷‍♀️ (@hellogines) October 13, 2021

Thought the same thing. I’ve seen this photo multiple times and this one is clearly edited to make it look like there was some huge fire. — Pat Tofil (@PatTofil) October 13, 2021

The Capitol was set on fire? — Kris Porter (@KrisPor16506544) October 13, 2021

Nice photoshop. Almost looks like there were fires. Which there weren’t. — Clarence Worley “Let’s Go Brandon “ (@likeyouclarence) October 13, 2021

WTH with the picture? The events that day occurred in daylight. Why does it look like it’s dusk/evening with a fire burning?

Do you always alter photographs? — Proctalgia Fagux, MD 🇺🇸 (@CrystalMcKenri1) October 13, 2021

Every single time this picture gets posted. The sky gets darker, and the lighting is blown out to look like a massive fire had been set, making it look like a full on war zone. https://t.co/ujzBKMf2HD — Vōx Nihilī (@0bjectsinMotion) October 13, 2021

again, not to be weird, but the lighting in this picture is interesting. It obviously meant to convey a feeling of foreboding darkness which it does well. But what is the light coming from here? Floodlights? Fire? What about the smoke? https://t.co/Xj7BOGKXqY — RORO (@tuttleryandavid) October 13, 2021

Is this the picture you couldn’t find? I see you’ve chosen a highly edited one instead. Weird, but not weird when there’s examples of dishonesty & manipulation by the media every single day. pic.twitter.com/bGY33EwIXY — Proctalgia Fagux, MD 🇺🇸 (@CrystalMcKenri1) October 13, 2021

It should be a criminal felony for “news” outlets that hide behind freedom of the Press laws to Photoshop images claiming that its real. — DustyD (@dustyddunaway) October 13, 2021

What a manipulated picture. Nice job with the lighting changes, surely conveys the false fear you hope to spread. — UnderCvrTherapist (@UndrCvrCounsel) October 13, 2021

That picture is so misleading — King Kamal (@KingKam88230458) October 13, 2021

Inflamatory misleading photo. Journalisming — Brutas Republicas (@BrutasRepublic) October 13, 2021

Reuters doesn’t mention any manipulation of the photo, captioning it, “An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.”

