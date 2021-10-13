http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/T2c73hGLSwg/

Appearing recently on Bloomberg’s Balance of Power, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg warned that some U.S. supply chain issues could last “years and year.”

(Watch from 4:20)





A transcript is as follows:

DAVID WESTIN: What is the risk we won’t have the goods on the shelves for Christmas? SEC. PETE BUTTIGIEG: What we know is there are short term actions we can take that are making a difference already. We just saw a considerable reduction on the transfer from to rail at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. Some of this is a bigger picture, longer term issue that’s going to take years and years to address. It goes to the very foundations of how our trade works. But what we are seeing is that combined with the recovery from the pandemic. We have record traffic at some of these container ports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

