This is kind of fun … as Twitchy reported earlier, the Principled Conservatives™ of The Bulwark are coming after The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg and his “narcissism of small differences.” In a piece published Wednesday in The Bulwark, Mona Charen expresses her profound disappointment in Goldberg. Jennifer Rubin calls it an “epic takedown” of the dishonest and cowardly anti-anti-Trump folks:

Charen writes:

Celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Dispatch, Goldberg, apparently feeling the need to do some product differentiation, tossed off a gratuitous swipe at The Bulwark. Both publications are redoubts of Trumpism-defying conservatives, and thus, you might think, allies? Compadres? Friends?

Goldberg isn’t conveying that spirit. Regarding The Bulwark, he said, “If you wake up every morning trying to argue about why Trump is bad and the people who like Trump are evil, you’re just as obsessed with him as the people who wake up every morning wanting to prove that Trump is a glorious statesman and everything he does is great.” Never Trump and pro-Trump publications, he continued, are “two sides of the same Trump-obsessed coin.”

Hit a nerve, huh? Here’s Bill Kristol batting for The Bulwark:

Tweet of the day.

We can see why Rubin is on Team Bulwark — there’s no chance of them criticizing the current administration which they voted for.

