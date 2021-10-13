https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/13/pre-school-fight-club-jennifer-rubin-praises-the-bulwarks-epic-takedown-of-trump-enabler-jonah-goldberg/

This is kind of fun … as Twitchy reported earlier, the Principled Conservatives™ of The Bulwark are coming after The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg and his “narcissism of small differences.” In a piece published Wednesday in The Bulwark, Mona Charen expresses her profound disappointment in Goldberg. Jennifer Rubin calls it an “epic takedown” of the dishonest and cowardly anti-anti-Trump folks:

epic takedown from @monacharen of the intellectually dishonest and cowardly anti-anti-Trump folks. Let’s just call them Trump enablers. https://t.co/qiQ11I44GG via @BulwarkOnline — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 13, 2021

Charen writes:

Celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Dispatch, Goldberg, apparently feeling the need to do some product differentiation, tossed off a gratuitous swipe at The Bulwark. Both publications are redoubts of Trumpism-defying conservatives, and thus, you might think, allies? Compadres? Friends? … Goldberg isn’t conveying that spirit. Regarding The Bulwark, he said, “If you wake up every morning trying to argue about why Trump is bad and the people who like Trump are evil, you’re just as obsessed with him as the people who wake up every morning wanting to prove that Trump is a glorious statesman and everything he does is great.” Never Trump and pro-Trump publications, he continued, are “two sides of the same Trump-obsessed coin.”

Hit a nerve, huh? Here’s Bill Kristol batting for The Bulwark:

“Back in 2016, Jonah Goldberg wrote a brilliant column comparing the [capitulation of Republicans and conservatives to Trump] to Invasion of the Body Snatchers…I will always cherish him for his indomitability when others, with less to lose, crumpled.” https://t.co/D47NrIDdKS — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 13, 2021

Jonah’s never stated anything more true than this. And this Bulwark piece does nothing but prove him absolutely correct. pic.twitter.com/Lhb3yFDs7p — Karl Nittinger (@karl_nittinger) October 13, 2021

This is 100% accurate. You, the Lincoln Project folks, and others have garnered millions of clicks the past 5yr giving folks nothing deeper than “orange man bad”. It made y’all a lot of money. Own it. pic.twitter.com/bkAIS3Il5h — Scott W. Hunter (@SWHesq) October 13, 2021

I’m not seeing a problem here. pic.twitter.com/GxgRyARjeT — Regs (@r3gulations) October 13, 2021

Hey Bill how about you shut the fuck up and write something about the current admin you love so much. They are perfect right?? Orange man bad we get it. It’s almost like you have a narrative to push (profit off of) — Champ Kind (@zerovodthirty) October 13, 2021

Fact is, both of you are just a sideshow these days. So I think I’ll just sit back and savor the Bulpatchers tear each other apart competing for a vanishing customer base. Have at it, conservingers! — Woof Joe Brandon (@Rotundo52537540) October 13, 2021

The Bulwark literally existing will never not be hilarious. 😂 — FloridaDad_Disinterested! (@FloridadadD) October 13, 2021

Tweet of the day.

The Bulwark going to War with the Dispatch is the undercard paywall-per-view for Pre-School Fight Club. — Cobra Commander XV (@cobracommandr15) October 13, 2021

So put together people who represent maybe .05% of conservatives are arguing amongst themselves? https://t.co/vSIDvMKBHw — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 13, 2021

You’re being awfully generous here. 0.05% of beltway cons, probably far below 0.001% of Americans. — Baron Danglars (@tehdang) October 14, 2021

As young as those organizations are, I’m surprised the Lincoln Project isn’t involved. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 13, 2021

💀 💀 💀 😂😂😂😂 — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) October 13, 2021

Turns out the well for complaining about 45 is drying up when gas hits $3.00 10 months into the new guys admin. — Shoot Logic, LLC (@ShootLogic) October 13, 2021

The Jonah Goldberg Conservatives are taking on the Jonathan Last conservatives. The world watches in stunned silence — KT (@kyletho88) October 13, 2021

We can see why Rubin is on Team Bulwark — there’s no chance of them criticizing the current administration which they voted for.

