https://www.theblaze.com/news/psaki-admits-biden-wants-to-use-covid-pandemic-to-usher-in-fundamental-change-to-america

President Joe Biden wants to steal from Barack Obama’s playbook.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted Tuesday that Biden is hoping to make a “fundamental change” to the American economy. Obama, while campaigning for president in 2008, infamously promised he would be “fundamentally transforming” America.

What did Psaki say?

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Psaki was asked how Biden feels about his “Build Back Better” plan falling through the cracks.

Although Congress will likely pass a law eventually to implement some of Biden’s agenda items, the final product won’t be the $3.5 trillion progressive dream that Biden proposed earlier this year. In order to win support from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Democrats will be forced to slim down the bloated legislation.

After explaining the ongoing negotiation between lawmakers and Biden, Psaki revealed Biden’s motive for pursuing a massive spending bill at this moment.

“The president wants to make fundamental change in our economy, and he feels coming out of the pandemic is exactly the time to do that,” Psaki said.

“And if we don’t do it now, if we don’t address the cost of childcare … if we don’t address the climate crisis, if we don’t ensure that universal pre-K is a reality now, we’re not going to have the same opportunity to do it for some time,” she added.





Orchestrating fundamental change for America may be a new talking point from the Biden administration. Psaki, in fact, used that language several times during the press briefing.

When asked earlier in the briefing about legislative negotiations, Psaki said of Biden, “No matter how you cut it, though, his view is we can still do something historic and that will fundamentally change the economy for the American people.”

Later, Psaki said the administration’s priority in passing a massive spending bill is to “make some fundamental changes.” Still later, Psaki said the goal of the Biden administration, once Congress acts on government funding and the debt ceiling, is to initiate fundamental change in America.

“And then we can move forward on key components of the president’s agenda that will fundamentally change the economy and make the lives of so many people in this country better,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

