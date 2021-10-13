https://www.foxnews.com/sports/raiders-owner-mark-davis-declines-comment-jon-gruden-nfl-all-answers

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was asked about Jon Gruden’s resignation following an email scandal that was brought to light by the New York Times in a bombshell report.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to his players as they stretch before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Davis was short and sweet when asked about the team’s now-former head coach.

“I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers,” Davis told ESPN.

Gruden stepped down as the Raiders’ head coach on Monday night after the New York Times reported that the longtime coach made racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, among others.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 29: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis talks to Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock before the NFL game between the Oakland Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts on September 29, 2019 at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NOW QUESTION IN NFL IS: DOES GRUDEN REFLECT BROADER CULTURE?

Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, released a statement following the decision to resign on Monday night. Gruden was also removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor on Tuesday.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

April 28, 2016:  Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis, center, meets with Raiders fans after speaking at a meeting of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee in Las Vegas.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last week that the email about Smith was “disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for.” He added that the team was reviewing the additional correspondence.

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia was named the team’s interim head coach.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

