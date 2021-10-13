https://www.foxnews.com/sports/raiders-owner-mark-davis-declines-comment-jon-gruden-nfl-all-answers

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis was asked about Jon Gruden’s resignation following an email scandal that was brought to light by the New York Times in a bombshell report.

On Wednesday, Davis was short and sweet when asked about the team’s now-former head coach.

“I have no comment. Ask the NFL. They have all the answers,” Davis told ESPN .

Gruden stepped down as the Raiders’ head coach on Monday night after the New York Times reported that the longtime coach made racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, among others.

Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, released a statement following the decision to resign on Monday night. Gruden was also removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ring of Honor on Tuesday.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last week that the email about Smith was “disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for.” He added that the team was reviewing the additional correspondence.

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia was named the team’s interim head coach.

