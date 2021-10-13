http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DdK6WwQt3gY/

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has provided nearly 32,000 border crossers with work permits, allowing them to be released into the United States interior and take U.S. jobs, over the last two months.

DHS documents reviewed by Fox News’s Adam Shaw and Bill Melugin reveal the extent to which DHS is using the process known as “parole” to mass release border crossers into the U.S. with the benefit of giving them work permits.

According to Shaw and Melugin’s reporting, the internal DHS documents show that the Biden administration has released into the U.S. and given work permits to about 31,977 border crossers using parole since August 6 — a maneuver intended only for cases involving humanitarian issues or significant public benefit.

Rodney Scott, the former U.S. Border Patrol chief, suggested to Fox News that Biden’s DHS is abusing the agency’s parole authority with its mass releases:

“By law and regulation a parole shall only be granted on a case by case basis and only for significant humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Neither of these appear to apply to the current situation,” he said, adding that the number of paroles brings into question the review and approval process. [Emphasis added] “As a field chief, I don’t believe I ever approved more than 5 or 10 paroles in a year,” he said. “When I did, I ensured that the alien was monitored continuously and was detained or removed as soon as the circumstances allowed.” [Emphasis added]

In addition, the documents show various subgroups of border crossers that have been released into the U.S. interior.

The documents, for instance, state that nearly 95,000 border crossers have been released with notices to report to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency since March 20. Another nearly 40,000 border crossers have been released on their own recognizance since August 6 — the policy by which border crossers merely give a promise that they will show up to their future immigration hearings.

Last month, National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd stated that upwards of 600,000 border crossers have been released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration since late January. These released border crossers are in addition to the more than 300,000 border crossers that DHS officials believe have successfully illegally entered the U.S. over the last eight months.

Based on Judd’s estimate, the totals would indicate that an illegal alien population nearly twice the size of Vermont’s has entered the U.S. since Biden took office.

