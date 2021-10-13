https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-may-be-pulled-into-fbi-probe-of-his-son-hunter-report?utm_campaign=64487
American News Oct 13, 2021 8:20 PM
Hunter Biden faces an investigation into his finances.
A report published Tuesday suggests President Biden may need to involve himself in the ongoing FBI investigation of Hunter Biden. According to Fox News, Hunter Biden is being investigated for his finances.
Emails obtained via Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show that his business partner, Eric Schwerin, worked on Joe Biden’s tax returns and discussed how the father and son could pay their bills. Hunter has claimed he and his father have a shared bank account.
This is suggested in the recorded communications. Emails show that on April 9, 2010, Schwerin wrote to Hunter: “I was dealing all afternoon with JRB’s taxes (but solved a big issue – so it was all worth it).”
On another date in the same year, Schwerin wrote, “Your Dad’s Delaware tax refund check came today. I am depositing it in his account and writing a check-in that amount back to you since he owes it to you. Don’t think I need to run it by him, but if you want to go ahead. If not, I will deposit tomorrow.”
It remains unknown why Joe Biden owed Hunter money, but an expert on money laundering told Daily Mail that these strange business interactions might make President Biden liable.
“Whatever transaction you’re looking at, if there’s a connection to a family member or a friend, sure the answer is yes [they would be investigated],” the expert, a former federal prosecutor who requested not to be named, told DailyMail.com. “Obviously, if you’re talking about the President of the United States, you’d better have a pretty damn good reason to talk to that person.”
The White House did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News by the time of publication.
