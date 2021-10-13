https://bongino.com/report-joe-biden-could-become-embroiled-in-fbis-investigation-of-hunter/

Joe Biden has mostly kept quiet about his son Hunter’s troubles and the FBI probe into his taxes and finances, only commenting to deny any involvement in his son’s business dealings, but the big guy soon could be drawn into that very investigation according to a new report.

According to Fox News:

A report contends that President Joe Biden could get tied up in the ongoing FBI investigation into his son Hunter Biden’s finances due to the sharing of bank accounts and payment of each other’s bills. Emails obtained by DailyMail.com from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show that his business partner, Eric Schwerin, was working on Joe Biden’s tax returns and discussing the father and son paying each other’s bills. Additionally, the emails show that Schwerin fielded book deal requests for Joe Biden, who was vice-president at the time, and also managed the donation of Biden’s Senate papers to the University of Delaware. Hunter Biden has claimed that he and his father shared a bank account and admitted last year that he was under federal investigation over his taxes.

In one email from April 2010, Schwein wrote to Hunter “I was dealing all afternoon with JRB’s taxes (but solved a big issue – so it was all worth it),” with JRB being a reference to “Joe Robinette Biden.” In another email in June, Schwerin makes reference to Joe owing Hunter money for an unspecified reason. “Your Dad’s Delaware tax refund check came today. I am depositing it in his account and writing a check in that amount back to you since he owes it to you. Don’t think I need to run it by him, but if you want to go ahead. If not, I will deposit tomorrow.”

One expert, former U.S. Intelligence Officer and Treasury Special Agent John Cassara, told the Daily Mail that if Joe weren’t president, he would already be in the crosshairs, stating “The information available publicly is very worrisome, particularly in the areas of corruption,” Cassara said. “They could go at this from all different avenues. Follow the corruption trail and then charge money laundering.”

This is but the second time Hunter has made headlines in the past two weeks, previously garnering attention for selling five of his paintings for the questionable price of $75k each last week. It was later learned that the gallery that sold his paintings, The Georges Berges Gallery, initially received a $150k COVID “disaster assistance loan” last year, but it was “revised” this summer, with another $350k approved. The approval came in the lead-up to their marketing of Hunter’s paintings, meaning they potentially could’ve been used to promote his work.

