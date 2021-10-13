https://hannity.com/media-room/report-leaked-border-patrol-docs-show-mass-release-of-illegal-migrants-by-biden-administration/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=report-leaked-border-patrol-docs-show-mass-release-of-illegal-migrants-by-biden-administration
BREAKING: Texas Gov Orders National Guard to Arrest Illegal Migrants at the Southern Border
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.28.21
Texas Governor Greg Abbott moved Wednesday to mitigate the chaos unfolding along the US-Mexico border; requesting the National Guard help arrest people caught illegally crossing into the United States.
“To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed,” Abbott wrote in the letter. “DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law. … I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border.”
“President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities,” Abbott said in a statement last month.
Approximately 190,000 people now enter the US from Mexico every month from places like Haiti, Honduras, Brazil, and locations as far away as Africa and the Middle East.
Read Abbott’s full letter below:
Dear General Norris:
Beginning on May 31, 2021, I have issued multiple proclamations certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas-Mexico border poses an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for certain counties and agencies in the State of Texas. To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed—in addition to the troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there—and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law.
As “Commander-in-Chief of the military forces of the State” under Article IV, Section 7 of the Texas Constitution, the governor can “call forth the militia to execute the laws of the State.” Section 431.111 of the Texas Government Code likewise recognizes that the governor can call on state military forces “to enforce state law” and “to assist civil authorities in guarding [or] conveying prisoners.” And Section 437.002 of the Texas Government Code recognizes that “[t]he governor has full control and authority over all matters relating to the Texas military forces.”
By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border.
Sincerely,
Greg Abbott Governor
BOOKER’S RAMPAGE: Cory Booker UNDER FIRE for ‘MANSPLAINING” to DHS Secretary
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.17.18
Leading Republicans -and a handful of liberals- are slamming left-wing Senator Cory Booker’s outrageous attacks on Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen on Tuesday; accusing the Democratic legislator of “mansplaining” to the Director during a highly-anticipated Senate committee.
The controversy erupted when the New Jersey legislator viciously lashed-out at Nielsen over President Trump’s “tough dialogue” while discussing immigration with Congressional negotiators, saying she was “complicit” in the President’s “racism.”
“The commander-in-chief, in an Oval Office meeting, referred to people from African countries and Haitians with the most vile and vulgar language,” Booker said, screaming at Nielsen. “Your silence and amnesia is complicity.”
Booker’s aggressive and increasingly hostile posture prompted Republican National Committee Rapid Response Director Michael Ahrens to refer to the prominent Democrat’s actions as “mansplaining,” the millennial term used to describe men speaking down, or derogatorily, to women.
“Picture it,” said Ahrens. “A male Republican senator spends his entire 10 minutes ‘mansplaining’ the female DHS secretary about immigration policy, throws around the term ‘conscientious stupidity,’ yells at her the only time she tries to speak, and concludes his diatribe without even asking her to respond.”