BREAKING: Texas Gov Orders National Guard to Arrest Illegal Migrants at the Southern Border

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.28.21

Texas Governor Greg Abbott moved Wednesday to mitigate the chaos unfolding along the US-Mexico border; requesting the National Guard help arrest people caught illegally crossing into the United States.

“To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed,” Abbott wrote in the letter. “DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law. … I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border.”

“President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities,” Abbott said in a statement last month.

Approximately 190,000 people now enter the US from Mexico every month from places like Haiti, Honduras, Brazil, and locations as far away as Africa and the Middle East.

Read Abbott’s full letter below: