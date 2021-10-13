https://dailycaller.com/2021/10/13/report-kyrie-irving-not-vaccinated-protest-mandate-job-losses/

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated reportedly is about way more than basketball.

Irving is the NBA’s most notable holdout against the vaccine, and his stance apparently doesn’t have anything to do with the vaccine itself. It seems like it has to do with mandates. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) is banned from playing or practicing for the Nets until he gets vaccinated. Will he give in or continue to stand his ground? @dhookstead brings up some great points, and one revolves around a lot of money. pic.twitter.com/ukafsRcOp6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2021

“Irving is not anti-vaccine and that his stance is that he is upset that people are losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates,” The Athletic reported in part, according to sources close to the situation the publication spoke with.

The Athletic also reported that Irving views the situation as a “grander fight than the one court and Irving is challenging a perceived control of society and people’s livelihood, according to sources with knowledge of Irving’s mindset.

I honestly don’t even know what to make of this situation at this point. Irving has been banned by the Nets from participating in any capacity until he’s vaccinated and can be a full participant.

He’s shown literally zero interest in doing that, which means we’re at a crossroads.

NBA Team Bans Star Player From Participating In Any Capacity Until He’s Vaccinated https://t.co/VX1lBWr47G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 12, 2021

Will Irving break down and get vaccinated or will he really refuse to back down in order to protest mandates? Only he knows the answer, but it seems like we’re truly at the brink.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on Irving as we have them. This situation is far from over.

