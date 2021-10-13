http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/CauoL32bsvA/

A report from NewsBusters indicated establishment news networks favor airing Democrat voices by seven times more than Republicans’ when airing segments on President Joe Biden’s radical spending plan.

“Is there any surprise our national debt keeps climbing when the voices calling for fiscal responsibility are almost completely drowned out by the national media,” the report questioned, indicating that the networks are showing “stories about the infrastructure bill, increasing the debt ceiling and President Joe Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ spending.”

The analysts from the report showed news networks dramatically show more favorable coverage of the left, at the same time they “almost completely shut out” Republican viewpoints on Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill — where Democrats have jammed many far-left policies and entitlements into the bill.

“MRC analysts looked at 30 stories on the ABC, CBS and NBC evening programs covering the most recent budget debates from September 23 to October 10 and discovered a whopping disparity in soundbites with Democrats overwhelming Republicans by a 115 to 16 count,” the report stated:

CBS Evening News featured the most Democratic soundbites (43) to just eight Republican voices.

to just eight Republican voices. ABC’s World News Tonight featured 41 Democratic soundbites to just three GOPers.

Democratic soundbites to just three GOPers. NBC Nightly News aired 31 soundbites from Democratic partisans to just 5 Republicans.

The MRC analyst also indicated that program viewers were more likely to hear about the Democrats’ extreme spending plan from far-left members of Congress such as self-identified socialists Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as well as chair of the far-left Congressional Progressive Caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), instead of Republicans such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), by seven times.

However, the report noted the evening news shows did show “moderate” members such as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). However, those “moderates” still called for higher spending — just not as many trillions as Biden and Ocasio-Cortez. For instance, Manchin has said his topline number for the reconciliation package is $1.5 trillion.

This report comes the day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s during her weekly press conference, lectured reporters that the media did not do a good enough job “selling” the radical budget proposals.

A reporter cast doubt over the speaker’s ability to explain a massive spending bill to the public, asking, “Do you think you need to do a better job at messaging and going forward, how do you sell this?”

“Well, I think you all could do a better job of selling it, to be very frank with you,” Pelosi responded, sounding distraught that a member of the media asked such a question to her.

