Republicans in the Iowa House won a special election held Tuesday, taking a seat that had been held by a Democrat for four-and-a-half decades.

Pastor and financial services representative Jon Dunwell, 55, will represent Iowa House District 29, which he flipped from blue to red after winning close to 60% of the vote. His win marks the second victory for Republicans in a special election since Democrat Joe Biden became president. A Republican won a state Senate seat in Connecticut over the summer

In Iowa, Republicans now have a 60-40 majority in the state House.

“Iowans are sending a clear message – they wholly reject the policies and agenda of Iowa Democrats,” said Jeff Kauffmann, the head of the state’s Republican Party.

Dunwell thinks his win is tied to the gridlock among the political class in Washington, D.C. He also believes his campaign’s interaction and engagement with community members who felt like their voices were not being heard put him over the top.

