Parents at a Seattle-area high school are furious that school district officials kicked police out of schools last year now that a student reportedly threatened classmates with an AR-15.

Seattle Public Schools suspended its district-wide school resource officer program in June 2020 due to the “current national events” that unfolded in the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and subsequent police brutality protests.

What are the details?

KOMO-TV reported that an unnamed female student threatened students with an AR-15 in the parking lot at Ingraham High School last week.

Students were said to be coming back from lunch break when a male and a female were seen screaming at a group of students in the parking lot from inside a vehicle.

The girl, one witness said, had an AR-15 in her hands.

The witness’ parent told KOMO, “The girl that [sic] was in the passenger seat clicked in and loaded in a magazine into the AR-15.”

The witness said that the girl handed over the loaded rifle to the male driver, who then reportedly pointed the gun at the group of students in the lot and threatened to kill them.

“It was the middle of the day and somebody decided to, who knows,” the parent told the station.

What is being said about this?

In a statement to the school community, Principal Martin Floe said that the two suspects were not Ingraham students.

His statement said:

An incident occurred yesterday at Ingraham High School that caused concern that I want to share with you.

Around 2:45 p.m., students reported interacting with two people in a vehicle on the periphery of Ingraham property. The students also reported seeing a weapon, believed to be a firearm. The driver then briefly drove into the visitor parking lot on the west side of campus and then turned into the student parking lot. Neither of the occupants are believed to be Ingraham students.

As soon as administration learned of the situation, we alerted the district’s Safety & Security team, and we called 9-1-1. The incident is now under investigation by the Seattle Police Department.

Thank you to our students for reporting this matter. We will continue to work to resolve this as the safety of our students, staff and school community is our top priority. We have been, and will continue to be, a school community where everyone feels safe, respected, and engaged.

Authorities confirmed that an incident took place at the school and said it was a “dispute between two groups of juveniles.”

What else?

One parent told the station that the incident has prompted them to consider moving their family out of the area.

“Hearing that kids are on the property with guns, I want to move my kid away from this region as quickly as possible,” the unnamed parent admitted.

Another added that concerned parents ought to be furious with the district.

“You should flip out,” the parent insisted. “You should be outraged. You should be pissed out of your brain.”

Another parent added, “Seattle Public Schools has become less and less about education and more about what’s the daily ‘popular’ political view. The same taxpayer funded ‘for the people’ institution that banned police because of false BLM narratives, had to call the police after armed trespassers entered school property at least twice. Seattle public schools prioritizes a socialist narrative over the education and public safety of our children.”

