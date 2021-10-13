https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/10/13/selfish-wokesters-cancel-halloween-at-seattle-elementary-school-n1523748

I don’t know which of these three things is the dumbest:

an elementary school in Seattle canceled Halloween because some black kids don’t want to participate

the decision was made by the school’s “Racial Equity Team”

it took five years of discussion for the Racial Equity Team to come up with this insane decision to kill Halloween

The Benjamin Franklin Day Elementary School won’t be holding its annual “Pumpkin Parade” this year because the wokesters are in charge.

They’ve just got to make issues where there aren’t any.

Seattle school cancels Halloween parade because it ‘marginalizes students of color’ – Fox News https://t.co/uqKSpf5Dmo — James Plowman (@plowmanj3) October 13, 2021

The school’s parade and all things Halloween (no costumes ALLOWED EITHER) are off the table for 2021 because some dolts at the school decided Halloween “marginalizes students of color who do not celebrate the holiday.”

“Specifically, these students have requested to be isolated on campus while the event took place,” a Seattle Public School (SPS) statement sent to parents on October 8 explains.

FACT-O-RAMA! I grew up in Detroit. Trust me when I say black kids enjoy Halloween too.

Halloween events create a situation where some students must be excluded for their beliefs, financial status, or life experience. Costume parties often become an uncomfortable event for many children, and they distract students and staff from learning. Large events create changes in schedules with loud noise levels and crowds. Some students experience over stimulation, while others must deal with complex feelings of exclusion. It’s uncomfortable and upsetting for kids.

What is upsetting to kids is not being able to celebrate Halloween with their classmates because a few lads don’t want to play along. Isolate the Halloween downers and let the games begin. Why should every other student have to suffer because a few kids don’t want to play along? Oh wait, the answer is in the same statement.

In alliance with SPS’s unwavering commitment to students of color, specifically African American males, the staff is committed to supplanting the Pumpkin Parade with more inclusive and educational opportunities during the school day.

It seems black boys carry a lot of weight in the Seattle school district. How many kids are against the “Pumpkin Parade” anyway?

“Yes, I agree this event marginalized our students of color. Several of our students historically opted for an alternate activity in the library while the pumpkin parade took place,” Franklin Day Elementary School Principal Stanley Jaskot opined.

So Halloween is canceled at Benjamin Franklin Day School because “several” black students opted out in the past. What could be worse than canceling Halloween? Plan B.

Never mind those fun-sized Snickers bars, the school is replacing its Halloween hoopla with something EVERY kid can sink their teeth into: Getting crazy with “thematic units of study about the fall” and checking out some “autumnal artwork.” This “celebration” could put a can of Red Bull to sleep.

Who is responsible for this assault on all things ghostly? Grotesquely selfish, woke white people, according to one parent.

David Malkin, who has a seven-year-old son at the school, calls this an “exercise in affluent white vanity that is wokeism.”

“I don’t see any way in which this actually addresses any inequities to the extent that there are any inequities,” Malkin told conservative Seattle talk show host Jason Rantz. “You know, this just seems like grandstanding on behalf of the principal and the staff who are predominantly white.”

“I’m sure they don’t want to hear from anyone of any race or ethnicity who doesn’t really want to go along with them in lockstep,” Malkin continued.

What Have We Learned?

A bunch of woke white people canceled the Halloween festivities for all because several black kids didn’t want to participate in the past. Bravo, rich white people! I hope your kids refuse to visit you when you’re old and alone in a nursing home.

